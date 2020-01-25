‘All That’s Kate Godfrey Teases One Of Her Fave New Characters, Reveals Her Dream Guest Star & More

‘All That’ is back with all-new episodes and the young cast is better than ever. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with cast member Kate Godfrey about her favorite characters, her dream guest star, and more.

Kate Godfrey is one of comedy’s talented rising stars. She’s a cast member on Nickelodeon’s All That, America’s #1 kid’s sketch comedy show. The hit ’90s series returned in 2019 with a new cast and became an instant hit once again, bringing so many laughs with every single episode. The show, which airs on Saturday, is starting the new decade off right with brand-new episodes and new characters fans are going to love.

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Kate about her All That journey so far. She teased that there will be even more new musical and special guest stars in the upcoming episodes. Kate talked about finding one her “true loves” in performing comedy and working alongside her fellow cast members. She also revealed her dream All That guest star and her comedy inspirations.

What can fans expect from these next episodes?

Kate Godfrey: Fans can expect great new musical and special guest stars that have also been written into our sketches. There will be some fun music parody videos starring the All That cast. The writers have also created many new recurring characters that I think will be iconic and our audiences are going to love.

What is your favorite skit so far and why?

Kate Godfrey: It is very hard to pick a favorite sketch. I love Marie Kiddo because I actually get to break things, I love T. Smith because I get to sing, I love Brie Back From The Dentist because she is SO messy, and I love Tammy because well she is just Tammy, what can I say?

What’s something you’ve learned about yourself as you’ve filmed this first season?

Kate Godfrey: Something I have learned about myself is I really enjoy performing comedy. I always thought I would focus on the stage, singing, and Broadway, but I have found one of my true loves in comedy. It is such a rewarding feeling when you know your comedic choice was successful.

Is there a special on-set moment that stands out to you?

Kate Godfrey: I love the moment just before we go out on stage for the live audience. The energy is intense and we are all so nervous and excited; it is always very surreal.

What’s it like working with your fellow young cast members?

Kate Godfrey: Working with other kids is so much fun! We have the best time on set. We are genuinely really close friends, so I enjoy sharing this cool experience with them. This experience has connected us in some way forever.

Aria Brooks is the newest cast member — how has it been welcoming a new actor into the mix?

Kate Godfrey: At first, I was nervous about adding a new cast member. But as soon as I met Aria I knew she was going to fit in perfectly. We are so lucky to have Aria. She is extremely talented and always makes me laugh.

What’s the most challenging part about performing the sketches?

Kate Godfrey: The most challenging part of performing sketches is memorizing all the lines. We get changes every night, and only know our lines about twelve hours before we film them. It makes filming a sketch so much easier when I am confident in the memorization of my lines.

Which of your cast members makes you laugh the most?

Kate Godfrey: Is all of the above an option? All my cast members make me laugh so hard. There is never a dull moment on the set of All That.

Do you have a dream guest star that you’d love to have on the show?

Kate Godfrey: My dream guest star would be Taylor Swift because I have been a fan of her ever since I was little. I play a new character on the show called T. Smith, she is Taylor Swift’s biggest fan, which I relate to a lot!

Who are your comedy inspirations and why?

Kate Godfrey: I love Kate McKinnon because she can literally transform into anyone. One of our executive producers, Kenan Thompson, has also inspired me. He was one of the original cast members of All That in the ’90s and then worked really hard and has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live for the last 17 years. I would love to have the opportunity to work with Kate McKinnon and Kenan on SNL someday. That would be a dream come true!