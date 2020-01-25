Jordyn Woods Sizzles In A Skintight Snakeskin Dress 1 Year After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods was all smiles when she stepped out in a super sexy outfit nearly 1 year after her scandal with Tristan Thompson broke.

Looking good and feeling gorgeous. Jordyn Woods, 22, appeared to be in the best of moods when she was seen entering Derrière night club in Hollywood, California on Friday, January 24. She made sure to arrive in an “all eyes on me” kind of outfit by stunning everyone around her in a skintight snakeskin dress that left very little to the imagination. She was seen holding the arm of a friend who glistened in a bright gold jacket as they made their way inside. Jordyn earned extra style points for her west coast outing by accessorizing her already fabulous look with a beautiful pair of heels and a chic purse while chatting with another pal on her cell phone. Her gorgeous locks cascaded down both of her shoulders during her big evening out.

Jordyn’s fun night comes almost a year after her massive falling out with the KarJenner family after she kissed Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, at a house gathering. The situation pretty much ended a lot of things for all parties involved, one being Jordyn’s tight friendship with former BFF Kylie Jenner, 22, and the other seeing the end of The Good American founder’s relationship with the NBA star for good. He has, however, been flirting with his ex-gf quite a bit on social media and they did reunite for the family’s annual Christmas Eve party last year.

Things appear to be on the up and up for Jordyn ever since her massive scandal broke. She’s been seen out and about with a variety of new celeb friends that includes rapper Megan The Stallion, 24, and R&B crooner Trey Songz, 35. The ladies turned up at a Halloween party in October 2019 by coordinating with one another in their Mortal Kombat costumes.

Jordyn also rang in the New Year on a high note… or shall we say, something a little sexier. She posted a video of her showing off her twerking skills in her plaid pajama bottoms on December 31 where the social media superstar didn’t appear to have a care in the world.