After a tumultuous 2019, Jordyn Woods spent New Year’s Eve hosting a pajama party. But she got wild, twerking up a storm in her plaid p.j. bottoms.

Well this looks like one fun slumber party! Jordyn Woods, 22, said goodbye to her rollercoaster 2019 surrounded by pals in pajamas rather than going out on the town to some club on New Year’s Eve. But that didn’t mean the club action didn’t come to her party. She was caught on video twerking up a storm in her brown and white plaid jammie bottoms and an open backed black corset top. Written on the video was “the hostess with the mostest” and Jordyn was tagged. Her pals cheered her on as she had a huge smile on her face, shaking her booty up and down.

Hopefully 2020 gives Jordyn a fresh new start after the wild year she just had. In February of 2019, she fooled around with Khloe Kardashian‘s partner Tristan Thompson, 28, at a Los Angeles area house party. Word got back to Koko, 35, who kicked the NBA star to the curb for good and initially blamed Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF for breaking up her family, as she has a 18-month-old daughter True with Tristan.

Khloe later put the blame on Tristan in a series of tweets, writing, “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” one tweet read. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” read the second message.

The encounter cost Jordyn her close relations with the Kar-Jenner family, who treated her like one of their own. After the betrayal, Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s guest house and back in with her mom. Khloe dropped her as a Good American denim ambassador, but Jordyn did manage to keep her endorsement deal with the Eylure Official Lash Collection. However no longer being Kylie’s BFF meant she missed out on amazing 2019 trips with the cosmetics mogul to places like the Turks and Caicos and Italy’s Amalfi Coast. But it looks like everything Jordyn went through in 2019 is behind her if her fun New Year’s Eve twerking session is any indication.

The Shade Room posted the video of Jordyn twerking and fans were there for it. User mommiana wrote, “I love how she’s become more of herself since the split with her bestie 😌,” while boyurks commented, “Lowkey best glow up of 2019.” User satiyahlove agreed, writing about Jordyn, “She was the ultimate glow up of 2019. She deserves.”