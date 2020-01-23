Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Shows Off Her Gorgeous Lips In New Selfie & Looks Just Like Kim

With their amazing makeup skills, it doesn’t take much for Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to look nearly identical. Kourt shared a new selfie showing off her gorgeous, plump lips.

The Kardashians absolutely love all things Disney…Disney princesses, trips to Disney parks, and especially Minnie Mouse. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, shared a selfie to her Instagram on Jan. 23, wearing black sheer mouse ears that featured black beading, silver sequins and a black net veil over her forehead. Kourt wore a black coat that covered her neck, so that her gorgeous face and mouse headwear were the focus of the photo. And oh boy did her lips look so luscious and plump!

Kourt’s makeup job was absolutely flawless in the pic, and it made her look so much like her sister Kim Kardashian, 39. Her complexion was completely wrinkle free, as she pursed her lips together in a big, plump pout. Her puckers were covered in an icy pink gloss, making them look all the more kissable. The mother of three’s eyelashes on both her top lid and bottom were so thick and long, showcasing her beautiful brown eyes. Even her eyebrows were done in a heavier arch. It led Instagram user Kk_2608 to ask her, “What is your makeup routine here @kourtneykardash? love this look.” It’s a perfect blend of neutral tones, yet Kourtney looked so glamorous at the same time. How about a video tutorial Kourt?

Kourt captioned the pic “gothic Minnie,” as her head laid against a white satin pillow, so the black mouse ears really popped. Fan rdappolonioo told her, “If anyone could pull it off you could you look fabulous 🙌👏🔥,” while danixmichelle gushed, “omg love thissss ahhh.” Many fans wanted to know where they could find the black mouse ears. User kanashlielkardashian begged, “Where can I find these ????? 🔥🔥,” while blondie.08.16 asked @kourtneykardash where did you get your ears?? So cute.”

Unfortunately she didn’t give the fans an answer on where she got them. But she did just go to Walt Disney World the day before on Jan. 22 with daughter Penelope, 7. She joined her sister Kylie Jenner, 22, and ex Travis Scott, 28, as they co-parented nearly two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster’s day in park. Even Kourt’s mom Kris Jenner, 64, and niece North West, 6, were along for the family outing. It’s likely the Poosh founder could have picked up the goth Minnie ears at the Happiest Place on Earth. If not, Kourt easily could have had them custom-made. We know she has a collection of them, as she’s donned many Minnie Mouse-eared looks in past trips to the parks, including these green and red sequin ones.