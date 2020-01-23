Jason Biggs Reveals Why His New Show ‘Outmatched’ Is A ‘Full Circle Moment’ For Him

Jason Biggs is starring in the brand-new comedy series ‘Outmatched.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jason about coming back to a multi-camera sitcom, working alongside other comedic pros, and more.

Outmatched premieres Jan. 23 on FOX and the new FOX series stars Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson as a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. HollywoodLife sat down EXCLUSIVELY with Jason to talk about his new series and why it’s so special to him. “My first TV job was a multi-camera sitcom on Fox in 1991,” Jason told HollywoodLife at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “It was Drexel’s Class and I was one of the kids. So for me, this feels like a real full circle moment. Now I’m playing the dad. So much has happened since 1991 in my career, amazing things, and it’s been hard at times. A lot of life has happened, obviously. That was almost 30 years ago. This just feels really kind of special to be back doing something that I basically started out doing so long ago.”

Outmatched is a multi-camera sitcom and Jason loves that the series is similar in form to the shows he grew up watching. “It’s a very specific rhythm,” Jason said about multi-camera sitcoms. “It’s a song that all the cast members are singing and the writers are writing. When it sounds right and the jokes are there and the heart is there, it’s a win.”

Jason plays Mike alongside Maggie’s character, Kay. That actor noted that their relationship is the “beating heart of the show.” He added, “I love their relationship. Parenting is not easy, especially when you have genius children. They become so much more of a team and they have their basement, which is their private space they get to retreat to. They really do love each other and trust each other and need each other.”

The show also stars Finesse Mitchell and Tisha Campbell-Martin as Mike and Kay’s longtime friends, Irwin and Rita. Everyone on the show comes from a different comedy background and Jason talked about the cast bringing their individual strengths to the table. “It feels like every show is fresh and new. We all bring something different but we also change what we bring. No one kind of brings their one thing that you kind of expect. Everyone tries something different, even the kids are trying different things. It’s really fun. It feels very collaborative.” Outmatched airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on FOX.