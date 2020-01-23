Fabolous Reveals Beyonce Called Him Out For Using Her Sister Solange As A ‘Punchline’ In A Rap

Fabolous revealed that he has to be careful who he name checks in his raps. He says Beyoncé confronted him over using her sister Solange as a punchline in a 2010 song.

Lesson learned, do not compare Beyoncé and Solange Knowles as a punchline in a rap. That what Fabolous found out after he name checked the sisters in his 2010 song, “For the Money” featuring Nicki Minaj. His punchline goes, “Because if you could have Beyoncé, would you take Solange?” Both sisters were upset by it, he revealed in a Jan. 23 appearance on The Breakfast Club. When asked if he has to be careful with his punchlines today, the 42-year-old said that Solange, 33, made him see the light when it comes to hurtful disses.

Fab recalled his line, and joked that he was luckily Solange didn’t run him down in an elevator. Which was a nod to when Solange atttacked JAY-Z in one following the 2014 Met Gaga for allegedly cheating on Beyoncé, 38. “The first person I saw was Bey, and Beyoncé was like, ‘Yo, let me holler at you.’ She was just telling me that they rock with me,” he explained.

“Punch line-y style is just to say something to be catchy and metaphoric, but I didn’t see the deeper side of it,” the rapper continued. “And Beyoncé, I ain’t gonna share the exact conversation, but she told me, ‘[These are] people. Saying something like that can personally hurt her.’ And I said, ‘You know what? I get it.’ I said, ‘Yo, when I see Solange, I’ll apologize to her.'”

He tried to do just that when he ran into Solange at SoHo House “years ago” in NYC, and she was still upset with his line about her. “I seen her, so I was like, all right, let me beeline to Solange and apologize, And Solange, she was stiff. I’m like, ‘Hey! What’s up?’ And I was like, ‘Yo, I just want you to know I didn’t mean it in any malice, but I do take responsibility for saying that and I apologize,'” he revealed.

“She did say one thing, she said ‘the tongue is mighty and when you say something — especially somebody of your stature — that if you say something, make sure that this is something you want to say. Because you could be hurting somebody that you don’t even know.’ So it really woke me up, because up until that point, I would say anything in a rap that was catchy,” he continued.

What’s worse, Solange and Beyoncé were together the first time they heard Fab’s punchline about them. “They told me that they heard it in a club. They were just bopping to the music and the line came on and it was like ‘wait, what?'” for the sisters. “And that’s another thing, you’re not thinking. I’m thinking I’m doing it on a little mixtape level that’s never going to reach Beyoncé and Solange’s ears. I’m not even thinking that far ahead,” Fab explained. He had nothing but high praise for Queen Bey, calling her “graceful.” “Even her way of checking you is graceful,” he confessed.