See Pic
Hollywood Life

Porsha Williams’ Fiance Dennis McKinley Celebrates Daughter Pilar Turning 10 Mos. With Cute Pic

porsha williams dennis mckinley
SplashNews
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA PORSHA'S HAVING A BABY -- Pictured: (l-r) Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley -- (Photo by: Annette Brown/Bravo)
Porsha Walks out of a taping Watch What Happens Live and tells us about the pregnant life as she walks with her Fiance Dennis McKinley.Pictured: Porsha Williams Dennis McKinleyRef: SPL5054387 090119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Porsha Walks out of a taping Watch What Happens Live and tells us about the pregnant life as she walks with her Fiance Dennis McKinley. Pictured: Porsha Williams Dennis McKinley Ref: SPL5054387 090119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Pictured: (l-r) Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams -- (Photo by: Annette Brown/Bravo) View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Cute alert! ‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams’ daughter is picture perfect at 10 months old! Her fiance, Dennis McKinley, celebrated the milestone with the sweetest photo of baby Pilar Jhena.

How precious! Dennis McKinley, 43, who is engaged to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 38, took to Instagram on Jan. 22 to share the sweetest photo of the pair’s daughter Pilar Jhena on her 10-month birthday. The milestone coincided with Porsha’s mom Diane celebrating her 62nd birthday. The adorable snap showed the RHOA grandmother holding baby Pilar, who wore a red hair bow, a customized white top with the letter ‘P’ and ‘Pilar’ written in red, along with a multicolored tutu-style tulle skirt. She also rocked an adorable gold bangle as she held her hand to her mouth and looked out of frame. Diane stunned in a see-through grey sweater with dramatic dangly earrings and a matching necklace.

Dennis captioned the sweet snap, “Happy 10months,” with the red heart and praying hands emojis, followed by “@msdianeofficial Happy 40th”. Although joking about his mother-in-law’s age, he isn’t too far off base. Diane looks like a million bucks, and just as fierce as ever as she celebrates her 62nd birthday. Dennis also celebrated his daughter on his Instagram stories by posting a photo of Pilar with her hair pulled back into two adorable buns, accessorized with big, gold bows. In the snap, she wears light-wash jeans and a pink sweater, adorned with the bedazzled image of a fox. The photo also shows Pilar’s teeny-tiny footprint, which she has printed in purple, blue, green, yellow, orange, and red paint. So cute! 

The celebration comes following Porsha and Dennis’ relationship being front and center during the Jan. 19 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The pair dealt with the fallout from Dennis’ first cheating scandal, which happened while Porsha was pregnant with Pilar. Following the infidelity, couple split in June 2019 before reconciling two months later.During the episode, Dennis sat down with Porsha’s family to apologize for his behavior. It was a moment that clearly meant a lot to Porsha, but she told Andy Cohen on the Jan 19. episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, that she and her fiance are still “working on [their] relationship” all these months later. “I think every relationship is a work in progress,” Porsha admitted. “We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You pray for yourselves, add us in there, too.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@pilarjhena Happy 10months ❤️🙏🏾 @msdianeofficial Happy 40th ❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by Dennis McKinley (@workwincelebrate) on

Further cheating rumors began to swirl on Jan. 4 when Dennis was photographed out and about with a group of “beautiful” women at 4:00 a.m. Porsha cryptically addressed the issue while speaking with Andy Cohen, “Can you all just continue to comment and speculate and let me just figure out my life?” Porsha asked. “I’m figuring out my life. Yeah.” Andy pressed further, asking Porsha if she and Dennis have spoken about the situation, but she once again coyly responded, “I’m figuring it out.” Despite this rocky period in their relationship, it seems the pair are putting up a united front for the sake of their beautiful daughter Pilar!