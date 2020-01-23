Porsha Williams’ Fiance Dennis McKinley Celebrates Daughter Pilar Turning 10 Mos. With Cute Pic
Cute alert! ‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams’ daughter is picture perfect at 10 months old! Her fiance, Dennis McKinley, celebrated the milestone with the sweetest photo of baby Pilar Jhena.
How precious! Dennis McKinley, 43, who is engaged to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 38, took to Instagram on Jan. 22 to share the sweetest photo of the pair’s daughter Pilar Jhena on her 10-month birthday. The milestone coincided with Porsha’s mom Diane celebrating her 62nd birthday. The adorable snap showed the RHOA grandmother holding baby Pilar, who wore a red hair bow, a customized white top with the letter ‘P’ and ‘Pilar’ written in red, along with a multicolored tutu-style tulle skirt. She also rocked an adorable gold bangle as she held her hand to her mouth and looked out of frame. Diane stunned in a see-through grey sweater with dramatic dangly earrings and a matching necklace.
Dennis captioned the sweet snap, “Happy 10months,” with the red heart and praying hands emojis, followed by “@msdianeofficial Happy 40th”. Although joking about his mother-in-law’s age, he isn’t too far off base. Diane looks like a million bucks, and just as fierce as ever as she celebrates her 62nd birthday. Dennis also celebrated his daughter on his Instagram stories by posting a photo of Pilar with her hair pulled back into two adorable buns, accessorized with big, gold bows. In the snap, she wears light-wash jeans and a pink sweater, adorned with the bedazzled image of a fox. The photo also shows Pilar’s teeny-tiny footprint, which she has printed in purple, blue, green, yellow, orange, and red paint. So cute!
@pilarjhena Happy 10months ❤️🙏🏾 @msdianeofficial Happy 40th ❤️🙏🏾
Further cheating rumors began to swirl on Jan. 4 when Dennis was photographed out and about with a group of “beautiful” women at 4:00 a.m. Porsha cryptically addressed the issue while speaking with Andy Cohen, “Can you all just continue to comment and speculate and let me just figure out my life?” Porsha asked. “I’m figuring out my life. Yeah.” Andy pressed further, asking Porsha if she and Dennis have spoken about the situation, but she once again coyly responded, “I’m figuring it out.” Despite this rocky period in their relationship, it seems the pair are putting up a united front for the sake of their beautiful daughter Pilar!