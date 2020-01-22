‘RHONJ’ Preview: Jennifer Attacks Jackie’s ‘Cheap’ Parenting & Says She Wants To ‘Slap’ Her

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 22 episode of ‘RHONJ’, Jennifer and Jackie engage in a screaming match over the birthday party Jackie threw for her twin boys.

Next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey looks insane! HollywoodLife obtained this EXCLUSIVE clip from Bravo, which fans will see during the Jan. 22 episode of the hit reality series. In the clip, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider get into an explosive argument over the fun-filled pizza party Jackie threw for her twin boys. The clip opens with Jennifer and Jackie sitting at restaurant, along with their fellow cast members, and Jennifer throws shade at the birthday party, which fans saw on the Nov. 27 episode. “You’re implying that I got cheap with the party that I threw my children because I didn’t feed you gourmet food during it?,” Jackie asks Jennifer.

“Now, that is absolutely not what I’m saying. Like nobody’s asking you to get filet mignon, but –,” Jennifer responds. “You know what my children wanted at this party? They wanted pizza and f***ing Nutella cake,” Jackie claps back, to which Jennifer quips, “OK, the kids of course don’t care. The adults care!” But Jackie wasn’t having it, as she sits back in her chair and says, “Do you think I give a s**t?” “Yeah when you have adults at your party,” Jennifer yells back. “Lower your mouth,” Jackie reprimands Jennifer, as their co-stars look on in silence before Teresa eventually jumps in.

“Jackie,” Teresa says, directing herself at the former attorney and writer. “[Jennifer] is European. We cook a lot of food.” Dolores Catania chimes in too to show support for Jackie and adds, “Not everybody aspires to spend thousands of dollars on the parties that I have done, [Margaret Josephs] has done, [Teresa] has done, and [Melissa Gorga] has done.” Jennifer takes Dolores’ sentiment and says, “OK, so then it’s fair to say that she didn’t want to spend the money?” Jackie jumps in and says, “It’s not about spending, honey!”

“I’m not your honey, don’t be condescending to me,” Jennifer quickly responds. The clip then cuts to Jennifer’s confessional where she admits, “Every time I see her [Jackie] annoying eye roll I just want to, like, smack it right off her face. I’m so over it.” Cutting back to their scene at the restaurant, Jennifer says to Jackie, “Your demeanor by me is just so repulsive.” Margaret is clearly appalled as she exclaims, “Why, Jennifer?” “Take the stick out of your a** and enjoy life for a while,” Jennifer pleads with Jackie who responds, “I spend it when I want to spend it.” “So you spend it on yourself and not your kids parties?” Jennifer snarkily replies. “No honey, I don’t. I just don’t spend it just to impress people,” Jackie replies.

“Does that really impress yourself though? Like, that’s a playdate for me. Pizza and cake,” Jennifer says. Jackie looks away and directs her attention towards the other women. “This is so insulting, my insides are burning,” she tells them before the clip cuts to Jackie’s own confessional. “I am on fire,” Jackie says. “That’s talking about me as a parent. Saying that I took something away from my kids and I made something less special because I was being cheap. It really is a new low for Jennifer.”

“I’m just saying I don’t think it’s memorable,” Jennifer says as the clip cuts back to the ladies arguing. Jackie replies, “My kid’s friends remembered the party, too.” But Jennifer doubts her and says, “They’ll forget soon.” Check out the EXCLUSIVE clip above!

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesdays at 8 P.M. on Bravo.