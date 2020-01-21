Jennifer Lopez, 50, Slays In Fierce Leather Looks As the New Face Of Coach

We’re not sure how or when Jennifer Lopez had the time, but, she’s the new face of Coach! The singer looks radiant in various leather looks from new photos from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 ad campaign — not like that should be a surprise to anyone.

Jennifer Lopez is a superhuman, or just needs no sleep. The Grammy-nominated singer, who’s gearing up for her big Super Bowl halftime show, is the newest face of Coach! J.Lo was named as a global face of the brand back in November, but the new ad campaign photos just released on January 21.

The mom of two looks fierce in various leather looks from Coach’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. In one powerful shot, Jennifer shows off her amazing curves in a red leather trench coat with a silk blue scarf tied around her neck. She stands tall in a pair of red heels with blue ankle straps. And, of course, she’s holding a two-tone brown Coach bag on her right shoulder.

In another campaign shot, Jennifer smiles while looking up at clear blue skies on a sun-kissed New York City day. She dons a black sweatshirt, which is tucked into a bright pink, button-down leather skirt. The leather piece also includes a tiny green belt and multiple slits. What stands out are the three Coach bags J.Lo’s wearing in the shot. She’s wearing a pink leather cross-body bag on her right hip, and yellow and green bags on her left shoulder.

(Photo credit: Courtesy of Coach)

(Photo credit: Courtesy of Coach)

The new campaign, titled, “Originals Go Their Own Way,” was shot in her hometown of New York City. J.Lo is from the Bronx, as noted in her 2002 hit, “Jenny From The Block.”