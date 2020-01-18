Tokyo Vanity Posts Romantic Video With Her BF Jayy After Trainer Reveals She Wants To Lose 150 Pounds

Tokyo Vanity looks absolutely amazing after her dramatic weight loss, and is looking so in love with her boyfriend Jayy!

Tokyo Vanity, 25, just posted the cutest video with her boyfriend Jayy! The pair, who have been dating since April 2019, looked so in love as they headed to the mall on Saturday, Jan. 18. “I can’t have $40?” Tokyo could be heard saying, as Jayy jokingly responded “Most definitely.” The pair burst out laughing, and proved they are having the best time together! “Teaching myself how to be a girl I be asking Bae for $40 every other day,” Tokyo — who was born Kaila Asugha — captioned the sweet video.

The post comes fresh off of the Love & Hip-Hop stars dramatic weight loss, and, according to her trainer, it seems like she’s got goals to drop even more! “BIG GIRLZ MOVE with Ted‼️‼️Me and shawty @tokyoxvanity came in 2020 playing no games‼️‼️dropping 16-25 pounds per month is the goal for the next 6 months‼️‼️” her trainer posted on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 18. Tokyo has been working with the team at Big Girlz Move, which is located just outside of Atlanta. The site prides itself on being a movement, and aims to help women “inspire others to want better for themselves.”

“@tokyoxvanity 50 more pounds and trips on me‼️‼️So proud of you‼️‼️ Keep pushing‼️‼️,” the trainer added, along with the hashtags “#weightlossjourney #results #fitness #fit #obesity #obese #biggirlzmove #lizzo #tokyoxvanity #bbw #bodybyted #fitfactory360.”

Tokyo has actively been posting about her weight loss journey on social media, and shared her before and after photos on Jan. 16. “Haters gonna say it’s cause it got black on,” she captioned the post, adding that her goal was still to drop 16-25 pounds a month for six months. Whatever she’s doing, it’s definitely working as Tokyo is dramatically slimmer than her Instagram photos from as recently as Nov. 2019! “My brand is body positivity and loving what you look like, whether you big, small, short or tall,” Tokyo said in an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta earlier this spring.

As for her personal life, we just can’t ever how cute she and boyfriend Jayy are! The couple took their romance public on April 1 with a gorgeous black-and-white pic by Louisiana photographer Donald Davis and seemed so committed. “Happiness hit harder when he a real N*****,” she captioned the photo of them kissing. Jayy seemed just as smitten as he professed his feelings in another post, saying “@tokyoxvanity I love you ♥️ I’m more into youu than you are in meeee🌹.” How sweet!