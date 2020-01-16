Kate Middleton Reveals If She & Prince William Plan To Have A 4th Child

Kate Middleton, who already has 3 gorgeous kids with Prince William, opened up to a fan about whether or not they will expand their family!

Kate Middleton, 38, is responding to rumors that she and Prince William, 37, could welcome a fourth child! The Duchess of Cambridge admitted that she “doesn’t think William wants any more,” to inquiring fan Josh Macpalce, 38, in Bradford, UK, HELLO! magazine reports. The enthusiastic royalist was thrilled to meet Kate, and excitedly revealed that he had sent the couple congratulatory cards for the births of their three kids. The Duchess even embraced Josh, who is autistic, and sweetly told him, “Thank you for the hug.” What a memorable moment for the lucky fan!

Kate, of course, has her hands full with her three kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1! The three adorable royals are also respectively third, fourth and fifth in line for the throne after their grandfather Prince Charles, 71, and dad William. During all three of her pregnancies, Kate suffered from Hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a severe form of morning sickness. The condition causes extreme nausea which can sometimes lead to hospitalization, but usually subsides after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The family looked picture-perfect in their latest official photo, which was their annual Christmas card! Taking a slightly edgier approach, the family posed on a motorbike and sidecar for the snap. Standing on the side of a bike, Kate looked lovely in a blue dress with a white pattern that matched William’s casual baby blue button down! The real star of the photo, however, was George who stood right next to his dad in his signature shorts and a navy polo. The little boy was matching with his sister Charlotte, while Louis was happily snuggled up in his dad’s arms.

The photo marks the second official release of Prince George, who looked so cute in a royal portrait with his great grandmother Queen Elizabeth, 93, grandpa Prince Charles, and dad Prince William! Swapping out his go-to shorts for a navy-and-green plaid pant, George was looking so grown-up as he flashed the camera a mischievous closed-mouth smile. The historic photo of the queen and her heirs was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room, and represents the future of the throne. The photo happened to be taken the same day the young Prince was seen baking up a storm with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William!