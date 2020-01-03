Breaking News
Prince George, 6, Looks So Grown Up In New Royal Portrait With Queen Elizabeth, Dad & Grandpa

Royal Family
Prince George, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William Royal Family Portrait, Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 03 Jan 2020 This new portrait has been released to mark the start of a new decade. This is only the second time such a portrait has been issued. The first was released in April 2016 to celebrate Her Majesty's 90th birthday. The portrait was then used on special commemorative stamps released by the Royal Mail. This new portrait was taken by the same photographer, Ranald Mackechnie, in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday December 18, 2019. This photograph is solely for news editorial use only; no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph; no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use); not for use after 15th January 2020 without prior permission from Royal Communications. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Four generations of royalty! Prince George looks every bit like the future King in this historic new portrait as he poses alongside his great granny, grandpa and dad!

Prince George is looking so grown up already! The 6-year-old royal reigned court — no pun intended — in a new stunning portrait alongside his great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 93, grandpa Prince Charles, 71, and dad Prince William, 37, officially released on Friday, Jan. 3. George shows off his cool-guy style in a green and blue pair of tartan pants, a white button down shirt with navy piping and black leather shoes as he poses with a mischievous closed-mouth smile. The look marks a rare occasion the young Prince isn’t rocking his go-to pair of bottoms: shorts! Doting grandpa Charles sweetly places a hand on his eldest grandson, and we cannot get over how much George is looking like his stunning late grandmother Princess Diana.

The historic photo — taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room — is meant to represent the succession to the throne. The Queen is front and center in the gorgeous portrait in a pale blue dress and black handbag, while Charles and William both opted for dapper suits. The group photo is significant as it’s the only the second official portrait released by Buckingham Palace of the Queen and her three heirs, following an earlier one from 2016 when George was just three years old. Royal followers may also recognize the group’s outfits, as the image was also taken on the same day as the Queen’s annual Christmas luncheon on Dec. 18. 

Prince George had quite an action packed day on Dec. 18, as images were also released of him making a Christmas pudding — which generally includes dried fruit, walnuts and cinnamon — along with his great grandmother, grandpa and dad in Buckingham Palace’s Music Room! While his white shirt probably wasn’t the best choice for baking, George looked so sweet as he mixed all the ingredients with a wooden spatula. Prince Charles even appeared to be explaining how to make the delicious dessert to his grandson at one point, and the two seem to have a sweet bond.

Prince George
Prince George stands alongside his great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, grandpa Prince Charles, and dad Prince William in a historic portrait released on Jan. 3. (REX/Shutterstock)

Based on the crown’s succession rules, Prince Charles is rightfully next in line upon his mother’s death or abdication. Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth is now the longest-reigning British monarch in history, surpassing her great-grandmother Queen Victoria’s reign back in 2015. In 2017, she also became the first monarch to celebrate a Sapphire Jubilee, which represents a milestone 65 years on the throne!