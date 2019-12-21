Prince George, 6, Sweetly Makes Christmas Pudding With Great Granny Queen Elizabeth

Prince George is the newest royal baker! The 6-year-old looked so sweet making Christmas pudding alongside his Great Granny Queen Elizabeth, Grandpa Prince Charles and dad Prince William!

Prince George, 6, just stole our hearts in these new photos! The little boy was seen learning to make a classic Christmas pudding alongside his great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 93, grandpa Prince Charles, 71, and dad Prince William, 37 — talk about a multi-generational moment! “The Queen is Patron of the British Legion & the puddings will be the centerpieces of the charity’s Christmas get-togethers,” Buckingham Palace tweeted on Saturday, Oct. 21, adding that the baking was being led by a Legion care home chef and attended by Veterans. “The four generations of the Royal Family represent a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans,” the statement continued.

In the photos, little George is seen mixing the ingredients together with a wooden spatula in a big white bowl all on his own! At one point, his grandfather Prince Charles appeared to be explaining the next step in the recipe as inquisitive George intently paid attention. In the UK, a traditional Christmas pudding usually includes dried fruit — like plums, prunes or raisins — rum, walnuts and cinnamon! The pudding is then usually baked and served like a cake as a post-dinner dessert — yum! In the version being made by Prince George, the Royal British Legion actually introduced a new ingredient, according to the Buckingham Palace Twitter: poppy seeds.

George looked absolutely adorable in a classic white shirt — perhaps not the best choice for baking — featuring a collar and blue piping down the center. The Queen matched the young heir in a light blue tweed dress, a stunning silver necklace, and her trusty black handbag, while her son Charles sported a classic pinstripe suit. Prince William rounded out the group with a dapper black suit and tie.

The family baking session occurred in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace sometime earlier this month, but were not released until Saturday, Dec. 21. The images are part of the Royal British Legions “Together at Christmas” campaign, which is aimed at supporting veterans and current British Armed Forces during the holiday season. More of the days’ events — specifically, Prince George baking — may also be included in the Queen’s annual Christmas Day Broadcast and we can’t wait!

George recently stole the show in his family Christmas card photo with dad Prince William, mom, Kate Middleton, 37, and siblings Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1! In the snap, the royals took a slightly edgier approach as they posed on a motorbike and sidecar! In the pic, George — rocking a blue polo and plaid shorts — gave all the face as he casually rested his elbow on his dad’s shoulder!