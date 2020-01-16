Jordan Rager Gives Love To All ‘The Wrong Ones’ In New Video For His Sweet Country Song

It’s time to toast all those broken hearts and busted relationships. In the video for one of his ‘favorite songs,’ Jordan Rager raises his glass to all ‘The Wrong Ones’ he dated before finally getting it right.

The saying is that “you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince,” but the only thing Jordan Rager is kissing in the video for “The Wrong Ones” is the glass holding his drink. Well, that’s not entirely true. In the video, premiering here on HollywoodLife, the country music star serenades his love while celebrating all of her failed relationships and bad dates that ultimately led her into his arms. He also toasts all the “wrong turns” and “dead ends” he took before finding the one he’s truly supposed to be with. This romantic reminiscing ends with Jordan getting close to his “right” one, wrapping up a video that complements this charming country song. Such honest and resonant lyrics, set to a catchy tune that’s perfect for those nights spent at your favorite bar, showcase why Jordan’s going to be one to watch in this new decade.

“Getting to finally put this video out is really neat for a lot of reasons,” Jordan tells HollywoodLife. “First, I’m hooked on the song. It’s truly one of my favorite songs that I’ve ever written. We shot the video at one of my favorite spots in Nashville (Mickey’s), and a lot of my friends came in to perform as extras, which made the entire day of shooting a blast. Emma Golden directed it, and she completely understood my visual concept for it to help bring the video to life. I can’t wait to hear what everyone has to say about it.”

Born in the tiny town of Loganville, Georgia, Jordan found his voice early on by singing in church. Under the influence of country icon Alan Jackson, Jordan developed a similar southern drawl to his singing. After performing at Susan G. Komen event connected with Barry Williams (father of country star Jason Aldean), Jordan’s career started to pick up steam. He’s opened up for Kane Brown, Old Dominion, and Trace Adkins, just to name a few. He’s also released a handful of singles, including 2016’s collaboration with Jason Aldean, “Southern Boy.” Last year was particularly prolific for Jordan, as he put out five tracks: “Colorblind,” “Small Town Talkin’,” “Where You Been All My Life,” “Dirt In My Veins,” and “The Wrong Ones.”

“I’ve gotten to touch on a lot of influences that I never really got a chance to work with. Country music is my first heart and always will be,” he explains. “But I’ve got a lot of influences that range from the different styles of rock ‘n roll to punk rock. I grew up in church, so I have a lot of gospel influence. I feel like I pull inspiration from anything I’ve ever listened to and enjoyed.”