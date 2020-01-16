Cher Goes After Wendy Williams For Mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Cleft’ Scar: ‘I Can’t Contain My Anger’

Cher clapped back at Wendy Williams after she mocked Joaquin Phoenix for allegedly having a cleft lip scar. The talk show host has since apologized, but that wasn’t good enough for the icon.

What began as a compliment towards Joaquin Phoenix‘s looks quickly turned insulting when talk show host Wendy Williams, 55, seemed to mock him about having a possible cleft lip scar. During the Jan. 7 episode of her show, Wendy showed a photo of the actor — who is on an awards season roll for his role in Joker — with a beard and mustache during her Hot Topics. Wendy said she found Joaquin, 45, “very attractive,” but in the process of doing so, she angered many viewers. “When he shaves off his mustache he’s got a hairline fracture,” she said of the actor. “He’s got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate.”

Wendy then used her finger to hold her upper lip up in an attempt to show what having a cleft lip looks like. “He’s got this. He’s got this. I find it to be very attractive,” she continued and then lingered on it, staying with the pose well after she was done talking. Over the following week, social media erupted in anger over the fact that she would mock the condition. Living legend Cher, 73, was absolutely livid when she found out about it on Jan. 15. It’s worth noting that in past interviews, Joaquin has denied having a cleft lip and has said the scar is simply a birthmark.

“@WendyWilliams I Was Going To Try & Hold My Temper BUT IM SO F-NG ANGRY I CANT. In 1985 I Made a Film Called “MASK”!’ THROUGH THAT FILM I BECAME INVOLVED WITH CHILDREN,& ADULTS WHO HAD CRANIOFACIAL ANOMALIES. YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THESE PPL GO THROUGH!! 20+ OPERATIONS,” Cher tweeted on Jan. 15 after word spread about Wendy mocking Joaquin.

“BEFORE THEIR TEENS MUCH OF THE TIME THEY ARE IN PAIN, AFRAID, BUT HAVE HOPE THEY WILL LOOK NORMAL. THE HEARTBREAK & FEAR THEIR PARENTS GO THROUGH IS UNBEARABLE. IF YOUR MOM SAW WHAT YOU DID SHE’D BE ASHAMED. MY MOM TAUGHT ME TO LOVE & HELP PPL IN PAIN. WHO ARE U, U SHOULD B FIRED,” Cher wrote in another tweet.

Wendy has since apologized, but it came because Canadian Football League player Adam Bighill had made it his mission to keep calling her out about the incident. Especially since his son Beau was born with a cleft lip and the toddler was going in for surgery on Jan. 15. Wendy tweeted to him, “We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community.” Adam was receptive and responded, “Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best.”

After a fan told Cher that Wendy apologized, she wasn’t having it. Cher responded, “THERE IS NO APOLOGY FOR WHAT SHE DID…. & LAUGHED ABOUT!! I KNOW THESE CHILDREN,& ADULTS. THEY GO THROUGH HELL,THEIR PARENTS GO THROUGH HELL! Fk Her Apology. SHE WANTS TO KEEP HER JOB!! I CANT CONTAIN MY ANGER.”