‘Power’s Naturi Naughton Reveals The 3 Best Things About Being A Mom To Daughter Zuri, 2

‘Power’ star Naturi Naughton gushed all about what she loves about being a mother to her adorable daughter Zuri during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife!

It shouldn’t come as any surprise to fans of Naturi Naughton, 35, that she’s does a fantastic job on the popular Starz series Power while also being an amazing mother to her 2-year-old daughter Zuri. Motherhood for her has had its highs and its lows, both of which she discussed with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while at the New York City premiere of Tyler Perry’s latest film A Fall From Grace, which premieres on Netflix January 17. “Three best things about being a new mom are when I get to watch my daughter grow, that we get to sing together,” she began. “We sing songs like from Frozen all the time together, she makes me sing. And then the third best thing is that I get to learn and I get to be a better person. It’s really amazing. And I also like eating, so she’s a snacker, so it helps me have excuses to eat. She likes to eat, so we eat together.”

Naturi also admitted that she’s still “trying to get it together” when it comes to being a mommy before talking about the challenges she’s had to face since welcoming Zuri into the world in July 2017. “Three worst things (about being a mom), I mean there’s … well, I am no longer my own,” she revealed. “I really must surrender to whatever baby and what a baby needs. You do sacrifice.”

“Going out clubbing, I still got to wake up because the baby’s up so I can’t club and have to sleep in,” she continued before finishing with, “And that’s all I can think of. It’s pretty good.” Naturi’s Instagram is filled with photos of her and Zuri in the cutest of settings. She posted a precious photo of the mother/daughter duo posing in their Christmas outfits with her parents that fans couldn’t get enough of.

But wait… there’s more! Naturi named her daughter Princess Z after the triple threat shared a photo of her dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast on Halloween. Here’s hoping we see more of these adorable moments in the future!