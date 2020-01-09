Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, Debuts Facial Scruff & Fans Go Wild: ‘What A Babe’

Love it or hate it? Social media was torn over it Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new facial hair, with some calling him a ‘babe’ while others thought he looked ‘clueless.’

New Year, New Beard. Justin Trudeau, 49, brought massive chaos to the millions of Instagram and Twitter users out there when he debuted his new facial hair during a bunch of different news conferences in the New Year. He looked remarkably different just days earlier when he posted a Twitter video of him wishing his followers a Happy Hanukkah on December 22 where he rocked a clean shaven face and big smile. His dramatic shift in his facial appearance caused social media to go ballistic, with one saying he looked like a major “babe” and another one joking about how his new look could help his home country in the long run. “Found out today that PM Justin Trudeau has a beard now, uniting the country with the absolute fact that he has a nice beard,” they wrote.

The debate continued on many Twitter threads and Instagram chains over Justin’s new appearance. “It’s an attempt by Trudeau to act the part of a mature statesman,” one user suggested on Twitter Tuesday. “[It’s] more of a mature look, especially with the gray coming through,” another wrote. One took the negative route, saying he appeared “clueless” although they didn’t go into details over if they were referring to his beard or his overall aura while on television.

It’s a dramatic change for the father-of-three who has traditionally gone for more of a short locks and clean-shaven face look since being elected Liberal leader in 2013. He also happens to be the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell, who served from 1894 to 1896.

Justin’s good looks have caused all types of politicians and famous people to gawk at him over the past couple of years. Kate Middleton, 38, once bit her lip while gazing at him while actress Emma Watson, 29, stared at him with a big smile on her face during a big meeting. Even Melania Trump, 49, looked thrilled while giving him a kiss on the cheek next to her husband Donald, 73, which social media ate up.