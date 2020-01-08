‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Throws Water On Jennifer After Danielle’s Brawl With Margaret

In the wake of Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub’s physical fight last week, Teresa Giudice became extremely fed up with one of her co-stars during the Jan. 8 episode of ‘RHONJ’.

Teresa Giudice was pushed to her limit during the Jan. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, following Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub‘s physical altercation last week. In case you forgot, Margaret poured water all over Danielle during a verbal argument. And then, Danielle grabbed Margaret’s ponytail and basically dragged her across a room. But not before she dumped out the contents of Margaret’s purse and threw them into a burning candle. Calling it a heated fight would be an understatement, and no, that pun was not intended. But what made matters worse was, following the altercation, Teresa Giudice basically took Danielle’s side.

Everyone was shocked, but no one more than Margaret, who felt Teresa owed her an apology for not taking her feelings into consideration. Even Jennifer Aydin urged Teresa to at least acknowledge that Danielle should have never put her hands on Margaret, when they both attended Melissa Gorga‘s Envy fashion show this week. But just hearing that suggestion made Teresa snap. “How dare you tell me I need to f***ing go up to her,” Teresa yelled at Jennifer. “She poured water over Danielle’s head. To me, that’s an embarrassment.”

Jennifer, however, didn’t agree and said that because it was just water, it wasn’t that big of a deal. Teresa felt differently, though, and to further prove her point, she threw her own glass of water on Jennifer before chucking her empty glass across the room, leading it to smash into a million pieces. Jennifer was shocked by Teresa’s display of behavior, but fortunately for everyone else in the room, things didn’t go further than that. HollywoodLife was first to EXCLUSIVELY report on this incident and the details surrounding the water-throw in May 2019.

Unfortunately for Margaret, though, she never got an apology from Teresa. And despite everyone, including Teresa’s own brother, Joe Gorga, trying to get Teresa to see the error of Danielle’s ways, Teresa refused to end her friendship with the woman who once made her become so angry that she flipped a table.

Want more drama? New episodes of RHONJ air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.