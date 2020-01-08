Christina Milian’s T-shirt could barely contain her massive baby bump while she made a delicious meal for her boyfriend Matt Pokora & daughter Violet.

Dinner is ready! Christina Milian, 38, was all smiles with her boyfriend Matt Pokora, 34, and her daughter Violet, 9, while cooking up a delicious feast for them on January 7. The party-of-three prepared their taste buds for something really delicious which she teased about on her Instagram when she asked her followers if she was making spaghetti bolognese, tacos or stuffed shells. Matt answered that question moments later in his own Instagram Story where they all looked at the camera and emphatically yelled, “Taco Tuesday!” The “Dip It Low” singer’s t-shirt that she was wearing looked super snug as her pregnant belly continues to grow. She appeared totally relaxed in her ensemble regardless as she wore the top with a pair of super comfy sweatpants.

Christina is getting very close to having her second child and first with her French singer beau (she shares Violet with ex-husband The Dream, 42). She’s put her bump on display multiple times since she and Matt announced her pregnancy back in July 2019. This has included her cradling it with a fellow pregnant gal all the way to her showing it off at a roller skating rink days before the Christmas holiday!

She’s even gotten super creative during her pregnancy by going outside the box of what you can actually do while expecting. The former Voice personality shared an Instagram snap of her bump covered in a Henna tattoo in the shape of a heart on December 28 while reflecting on the year ahead. “The best is yet to come,” she captioned. “2019 has presented so many great opportunities and above all the greatest gift with my ♾ partner @mattpokora & of course big sis @violetmadison can’t wait to welcome our little guy.”

She kicked 2020 off by having a glamorous baby shower where Christina was surrounded by her mothers, sisters and friends on January 6 (SEE PICS HERE). The mother-to-be looked absolutely stunning during the celebration in a belly-baring outfit with a big bow in the middle.