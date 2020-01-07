Jillian Michaels Spars With Wendy Williams For Fasting Twice A Week: ‘Use Common Sense’

Fasting is a BIG no no, according to Jillian Michaels, and the famed fitness trainer wants Wendy Williams to stop doing it asap!

It’s the top of the new year, and Jillian Michaels is here to get us all in shape! The fitness trainer, 45, stopped by The Wendy Williams Show on January 7 to share her expert health tips, and it boils down to something very simple: “use common sense.” Jillian stressed that the key to staying healthy is seriously just balancing exercise and a good diet. Wendy Williams isn’t exactly following that advice right now, though — at least, according to Jillian. While the talk show host, 50, is in incredible shape, she achieves it by what Jillian feels are less than safe means. Wendy confessed during their interview that she fasts twice a week, only drinking “water and a power green juice in the morning.” Jillian was absolutely flabbergasted when she heard this.

Wendy stressed that it’s not two days in a row, and that “on other days I eat what I want.” Jillian told Wendy that while some fasting can be healthy, “I’d rather you not eat what you want, but keep it kind of balanced all week.” Their conversation was friendly and the advice was loving; no hard feelings here! Wendy even said at the end of the episode that Jillian was welcome back on the show anytime she wants. Jillian mentioned in the interview that her initial statement at the top of the show, that people should “use common sense,” received bad reactions in the past. “It became so controversial,” she said. “I’ve literally gotten in trouble and in the Google headlines for saying, ‘hey, keto. Not so healthy or hey, vegan. Not so healthy.’ Both extremes. Or, you know what? These cleanses. Not a great idea. Like, just eat less.”

Jillian got in trouble for badmouthing keto, which advocates a high fat, very low carb diet, in a January 2019 interview with Women’s Health. HollywoodLife spoke to Jillian, as well, who explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview why she believes the controversial diet doesn’t work for everyone. “The reality is that keto, yes, will burn fat faster because you’re starving your body of carbohydrates. You have no alternative fuel source. All that sounds like a good idea. But guess what? Your cells are made of protein, fat, and carbs.” Her bottom line? Talk to your doctor before you try this diet, or any diet!