Taylor Swift Fans Thrilled She’s ‘Buried Hatchet’ With Amy Poehler To Present At Golden Globes

‘Shaking off’ that ‘bad blood’! Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler buried the hatchet and presented an award together at the 2020 Golden Globes, 7 years after Amy roasted Taylor’s dating life!

We’re guessing Amy Poehler is no longer going to hell? The 48-year-old comedian and pop star Taylor Swift, 30, seemed to leave the “Bad Blood” behind as they teamed up to present at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5! The two were paired to for the Best Motion Picture Animated category, and Amy subtly acknowledged their past drama with some rather awkward but hilarious looks. “Amy and I are excited about this next category because we both love animation,” Taylor began, as Amy quickly corrected her. “Speak for yourself, Taylor. I like movies about people, by people,” she quipped, seemingly throwing some shade at Tay’s movie Cats!

It’s great to see the two women burying the hatchet in the same very room their feud started seven years ago! To recap, Amy co-hosted the awards show with her friend and fellow comedian Tina Fey, 49, back in 2013 — and one of the most memorable jokes of the night had everything to do with Taylor. The comedians roasted her dating history, warning her to stay away from Michael J. Fox‘s son, Sam, who served as Mr. Golden Globe for the evening. Taylor — who, at the time, had a reputation as a serial dater — didn’t think the dig was funny, and clapped back in a later interview. “There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women,” she iconically told Vanity Fair, shading the 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation stars right back. Ouch.

Amy and Taylor’s 2019 appearance caused quite a stir on social media, and fans of the duo quickly took to Twitter to share their reactions! “I want a show with Amy Poehler and Taylor Swift. I like this energy,” one fan tweeted (side note, that is totally a show we would binge on Netflix). Another chimed in and said, “my two favorite queens Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler shared the stage together and gave me my new favorite gif” another posted.

Regarding the 2013 drama, Amy did apologize to the singer a couple months later. “I am a feminist, and she is a young and talented girl,” Amy said to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. The joke turned into somewhat of an on-going saga when Amy and Tina reunited to host the 2014 Golden Globes, with Tina hilariously telling her friend, “I love you, and there’s a special place in hell for you!” after she won! Past issues aside, Taylor and Amy definitely brought the laughs with their on-stage moment and we would love to see these two powerhouses working together in the future.