Rihanna Claps Back In The Best Way Ever After A Fan Asks If He Can ‘Pop’ Her Alleged ‘Pimple’

Rihanna shared her first selfie in 2020 and appeared to have a slight blemish on her makeup free face. She had the ultimate response when a fan asked if he could ‘pop’ her alleged pimple.

Even the most gorgeous of faces aren’t immune to blemishes. Rihanna proved that when she showed off her first Instagram selfie of 2020, wearing no makeup but still looking so stunning. However one user named Cheeetum noticed the red dot on her right lower cheek and thought the blemish was a pimple. Not only that, he had the nerve to ask RiRi if he could pop it. Instead of getting pissed off or simply ignoring the comment, Rihanna responded, telling Cheeetum, “Let her have her shine. PLEASE.” Amen to that!!!

Comments by Celebs captured the comment, which was buried deep into Rihanna’s original selfie post to her Instagram page where she shared the photo with the caption: “First selfie of the year doe. #2020.” Within half an hour it already had over a million likes from fans who thought she looked so incredibly beautiful and fresh-faced.

RiRi held her long dark braids atop her head as to let the natural glow of her face get all of the attention in the photo, where she had a slight smile. The 31-year-old was seated while wearing a simple black hoodie and friends as well as fans ate it up. Model/actress pal Cara Delevingne wrote, “😍 miss that face.” Fan themeximimi told her, “@badgalriri I love that you posted this pic! Natural Beauty pimples n all ❤️❤️. “User premadonna87 added, “It’s 2020 & you look 20 sis ❤️❤️🔥🔥 fenty skinnnnnn okkkkkk.” Other fans were also cheering on Rihanna adding a skincare line Fenty Skin to her Fenty Beauty brand, which she trademarked in April of 2019 but hasn’t launched yet.

But others noticed the pimple and some even used it to call her out about still not releasing her long awaited new album R9, which will be her first since 2016’s Anti. One cruel user named waladshami commented, “Really bold of u to post a selfie and not a link to the album. U deserve that pimple 😂,” while badririnavy lamented, “The fact that the pimple heard the album and we didn’t.” But user t_russ27 had RiRi’s back, writing, “No makeup and big pimple and all. @badgalriri still f**kin BAD! 😍♥️.”