Sofia Vergara Lights Up The Golden Globes Red Carpet In Wine-Colored Gown Covered In Jewels

Just give Sofia Vergara all the Golden Globes, even the ones she’s not nominated for. Ahead the 77th edition of the awards show, taking place on Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hills Hilton, the 47-year-old Modern Family star walked the red carpet in a dress that left everyone’s jaws dropped. The woman that captured Joe Manganiello’s heart wore a wine-colored Dolce & Gabanna gown accented by Loraine Schwartz jewels. The figure-hugging outfit made Sofia look like the sexiest glass of wine at the Golden Globes. Considering how free the alcohol flows during this show, that’s saying something!

Sofia is no stranger to the Golden Globes, having been nominated four times. She is also no stranger to gold, and she proved this at Thanksgiving. During her Nov. 2019 celebration, Sofia bathed her home in the glittery color. The tablecloth was gold. The plates were gold. The turkey was probably golden brown. Sofia even wrapped herself in a gilded, golden sequined skirt with a black bustier (and many of her guests followed suit with the golden dress code.) It was quite a way to pert her own spin on a holiday best known for football, mashed potatoes, and family.

Speaking of which, Sofia’s on-screen familia is about to say adios. Modern Family is coming to a close, and Sofia has said that she’ll be happy with whatever happens to her character, Gloria, in this final season. “Gloria has such a great life and such a beautiful family that I think anything that the writers have prepared for her, I’m going to be happy with,” she said when speaking with BuzzFeed News’ Profile. “I’m sure that it’s gonna be great, like all the seasons’ finales.”

When asked what she’ll miss most about Modern Family, she said everything from working with Ed O’Neill, who has portrayed her husband, to all the kids on the set, to the fun she had with every table read. She may even miss the good-natured trolling from her castmates. Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a cast photo to his Instagram, saying that “we all gathered at a really pretty fake party on a sound stage to celebrate the last season of @abcmodernfam.” In the picture, no one is looking at the camera, except Sofia. Sarah Hyland noticed this and asked, “IS there a picture that exists where [Sofia] is NOT looking at the camera, and we are?” “It’s in her contract,” replied Jesse.