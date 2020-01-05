See Pics
Ariel Winter Holds Hands With Rumored BF Luke Benward On Lunch Date Rocking Cute Black Crop Top

Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter and rumored beau Luke Benward looked quite chummy with one another during their lunch date in Los Angeles!

PDA Alert! Ariel Winter, 21, and actor Luke Benward, 24, were spotted holding hands while out and about in LA on January 5. The Modern Family star, who has never been shy about showing off her enviable figure, put it on display once again by wearing a sexy black crop top and faded jeans for the midday outing. She let her jet black hair cascade down both sides of her shoulders and accessorized the overall look with a pair of stunner shades and a chic purse. Luke, who is known for his work in the Netflix film Dumplin and on the Disney Channel series Good Luck Charlie, dressed casually in a purple-patterned shirt, grey sweatpants and blue sneakers.

This is far from the first time that the rumored couple have been seen in a loving state with one another in public. They were spotted in a liplock in December 2019 after her split from longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden, 32, was confirmed. They cozied up with one another days later on a second date night at celeb hotspot Delilah. She was seen giving him a warm embrace while, at one point, he rested his arm on her lower back and grabbed her hips. Aww!

“Ariel never anticipated for any romantic feelings to develop with Luke, but things unexpectedly changed very gradually over the past few months between them,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on December 14. “Ariel has been such close friends with Luke for years and never looked at him as anything more than a friend.”

Ariel Winter holds hands with rumored beau Luke Benward. Credit: Backgrid

“But after her split from Levi, Luke was really there for Ariel and she was able to lean on him for support,” the insider continued. “Things just shifted and it happened very organically. Neither of them expected it to happen, but it just did. Ariel is still on really good terms with Levi, but she’s open to seeing where things go with Luke.” Should be interesting to see what the future holds for these two in the new year!