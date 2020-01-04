Larsa Pippen, 45, Is Vacation Goes As She Goals ‘Night Swimming’ In A Sexy Blue Bikini – See Pic

Larsa Pippen looked absolutely amazing in a sexy blue bikini that showed off her curves in a pic that she posted to Instagram on Jan. 3.

How does she stay looking so young? Tell us your secrets! Larsa Pippen, 45, continues to be the envy of women half her age with yet another photo of her to-die-for body. On Jan. 3, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share a photo of her vacation in The Bahamas with her kids. In the mirror selfie, Larsa shows off her famous curves while wearing a royal blue string bikini in her bedroom. She topped the look off with a sweet but chic top knot and a pair of subtle gold studs, adding a touch of glam to her barley there wardrobe. It’s definitely the best look to go with when spending your vacay on a yacht!

“Night swimming with the sharks,” followed by an appropriate shark emoji. The pics sparked quite the reaction in the comments section, causing many fans to chime in and express how hot Larsa look was. Of course, a multitude of her followers left fire or heart emojis or referenced “Baby shark,” while others decided to leave more expressive comments or quips about the fact she was going “swimming with the sharks.” One fan said, “Baddest 45yr old on the planet! Believe that,” as another follower added, “this needs to stop. My heart palpitations cannot continue!”

This isn’t Larsa’s first post of the New Year that showed off her fabulous figure. On Jan. 2, the mother-of-four struck a fierce pose in a dazzling orange swimsuit while taking in some rays at the beach. The sizzling hot look, which she accessorized with a pair of stunner shades and a glistening watch, expertly showed off her tanned figure and toned legs as she looked out into the distance in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop.

Fans, naturally, were impressed by it all and stormed her comments section with compliments that ranged from a simple “beautiful!” to others that were a bit more complex. “Yeah, there’s lots to love there,” one follower gushed.

Larsa her 2020 style game strong and her Instagram has honestly been aspirational. It’s good to see Larsa has embraced the New Year and all it has to give in her own way and fans are excited to see what the style star will share next on her ‘gram this New Year!