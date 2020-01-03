Jana Kramer & Hubby Mike Caussin Spark Split Rumors After Her Cryptic Instagram Messages

Jana Kramer has fans guessing about whether or not her marriage to Mike Caussin is in trouble. The singer has been making some changes to her Instagram page since Dec. 30, including removing and then adding back the ‘wife’ title in her IG bio.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are facing divorce rumors once again after the singer, 36, has been making cryptic moves on social media. The split speculation began when Jana shared a mirror selfie on Instagram on Monday, December 30. While the photo was just like any other snap she’s shared, it was her caption that had fans concerned.

“2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end…and for now, all I have to say is… Time heals all wounds,” the One Tree Hill alum wrote alongside the solo photo of herself. Jana’s friend, former Bachelorette, Ali Fedotowsky shared a comforting comment, writing, “Thinking of you.” She added a slew of red heart emojis.

Jana continued to fuel the breakup inquiries when she removed “wife” from her Instagram bio on Monday, according to Us Weekly, which noted that she later added the title back in. She also cut out Mike’s name from the title of their podcast, “Whine Down w/ Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin,” the site reported. However, the next day, the “Dammit” singer re-added the former NFL player’s name to her Instagram account.

The singer also deleted several Instagram posts that included Mike — one of which contained a candid caption about how marriage can be hard, following a “tough couple’s therapy session.”

Fans’ growing concern continued when it appeared as though Jana and Mike did not spend New Year’s Day together. She took to social media and shared videos in bed with her friend Sara Brice. Jana then posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories on January 1 that read, “She has been through hell. So believe when I say, fear her when she looks into a fire and smiles.”

Jana then re-posted fans who quoted her 2019 power anthem, “Good Enough.” The lyrics in which she shared included, “I wanna be good enough for me.”

Jana and Mike, who wed in 2015, share two children together — a daughter Jolie, 3, and a son Jace, 13 months. The couple’s relationship troubles have played out in the public eye for years, which led Jana and Mike’s decision to openly discuss their marital journey on their podcast.

The pair previously split in August 2016 after news that Mike cheated on Jana with multiple women. The athlete later entered treatment for sex addiction. Following his treatment, Jana and Mike renewed their vows in Hawaii in December 2017.

In October 2019, Jana revealed that she and Mike weren’t in the best place after she discovered a photo of a topless woman that had been texted to him. Mike later claimed that it was a “bot” that sent the message. The two eventually moved on from the situation, but Jana did admit that it had taken on a toll on her.