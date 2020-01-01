Miley Cyrus is ready to take on the 2020s with a verve all her own, taking to Twitter to share a video compilation that features her growth throughout her career and her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus, 27, seem poised for the next decade. The “Slide Away” singer took to Twitter on the morning of Jan. 1 with a video that chronicles the highlights of Miley’s life from 2010-2019. From her music and acting career, to her relationship with ex Liam Hemsworth, 29, the home-video style post featured Miley at the very start of the 2010s in the role that skyrocketed her to fame to the woman she is now. “10 years in 10 minutes,” Miley captioned the clip, adding the hashtag “New Year Starts Now.” But before 2020 could begin, Miley was ready to look back.

And she went all the way back. The first clip from the video featured Miley in a memorable moment from the series Hannah Montana, where she removes her blonde wig and reveals herself to be Miley Stewart. It was a wholly symbolic moment for the then-teenager, who would enter the fray as a contemporary, young adult pop star with tracks like “Who Owns My Heart” and “Can’t Be Tamed” from her 2010 album of the same name. From there, the video transitioned to short clips featuring her former love, Liam, in a scene from their film The Last Song, where the couple first met.

Soon, a whole new Miley appeared on screen with a totally new short blonde ‘do! The singer also compiled clips from various outlets who reported on the star and her relationship with Liam, noting all of their break-up, make-up, and engagement rumors. Miley even strung a slew of live and concert performances throughout the video, and snuck in her infamous performance at the MTV VMAs with Robin Thicke, and her hosting gig where she was called out by Nicki Minaj. It was a huge transformation for Miley in the 2010s.

Of course, there were a string of clips from her music videos the likes of “We Can’t Stop,” and “Slide Away,” and even a short scene from her appearance in the Black Mirror episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too,” which were featured prominently. But beyond her career aspirations and personal endeavors, Miley also highlighted her philanthropic work with homeless youth and her nonprofit organization: The Happy Hippie Foundation. By the end of the video, a subtle caption in the corner read “2020 New Era Starts Now,” and features Miley wearing a crop top that says “I Am Here,” as she poses for the camera. With her personal and professional life on track, Miley is clearly ready for this new decade. Watch the full video here.