New Year’s Eve: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton & More Ring In 2020 — See Pics

Happy New Year! As we enter the second coming of the roaring ’20s, take a look at our favorite celebs and how they rang in the new year!

2019 has come and gone and 2020 has only just begun! As we all turned the pages of our calendars onto a new year, the stars were out in full force to ring in 2020 and New Year’s Eve with holiday soirees, social media posts, and well wishes to the ones they love. Not to mention, we saw a number of new year’s resolutions were are all ready to get behind in 2020. But before we all start working towards those goals, we’re taking a look at how some of our favorite celebs rang in the new year!

Ryan Seacrest hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the 15th year in a row and he was just as enthusiastic and excited about welcoming the new year in the middle of Times Square as the first time he did it. Carson Daly was also joined by Julianne Hough for his time hosting the New Year’s Eve NBC special. Julianne performed during the event and was all smiles throughout.

Of course, some talented celebs chose to go all out for the last night of 2019 and kept going into the early hours of 2020 with some good times and incredible performances! Gwen Stefani proved she had a ton of energy for the big night when she gave an epic performance of “The Sweet Escape” during NBC’s special. Her boyfriend Blake Shelton and fellow country star Trace Adkins took the stage as well and gave a great performance. Maria Menounos helped out by toasting to the new year on FOX’s New Year’s Eve special with Steve Harvey, and LL Cool J showed he’s still got it with a memorable performance in which he wore a black and white tux and shades.

There’s no one right way to celebrate the end of one year and the start of a new! With a clean slate and some sentimental reflection, these celebs culminated their 2019 in style and thoughtfulness. Here’s to a new year!