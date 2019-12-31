Alex Pettyfer & Model Toni Garrn Engaged: Actor Proposes For The 3rd Time On Christmas Eve

We hear wedding bells! ‘Magic Mike’ actor Alex Pettyfer is officially engaged to his love, German model Toni Garrn after ten months of dating and shared the exciting news on social media!

A Christmas Eve proposal! Alex Pettyfer, 29, popped the question to his girlfriend of ten months, Toni Garrn, 27, on Christmas Eve and finally revealed the happy news with their fans and followers on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31! The couple each took to their Instagram stories to reveal the adorable snap, which featured Toni beaming at the camera, while Alex gave his love a smooch on the cheek. Toni also showed off her gorgeous ring in the pic, captioning the photo, “I still can’t believe it!” She also added, “Onto 2020 as a wifey.” How sweet!

But that wasn’t all that Alex and Toni shared! In another snap, which both posted to their Instagram feeds, the couple shared a kiss and held hands. “Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever,” Toni began the caption to her Dec. 31 pic. “He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is — so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you.” Alex similarly captioned the same snap with, “Some people marry their best friend, Some people marry their soulmate, I got both.” It was the absolute most romantic way to end 2019 and begin 2020 for the couple, who were flooded with absolute love in the comment section of their snaps!

This marks the third engagement for the Magic Mike star, who was previously linked to Marloes Horst and actress Riley Keough. But the love story between Toni and Alex is a real old Hollywood fable. The couple were first linked in February 2019 when they were spotted together at an Oscar party. They went on to work together on the film Warning, a sci-fi thriller currently in post-production and have been smitten ever since.

From working together to enjoying low-key moments as a couple, Toni and Alex couldn’t look more in love! Christmas Eve is a time of gift-giving, and we cannot help but think this was the perfect gift Alex could have given Toni. We cannot wait to see these two start their wedding plans in the new year!