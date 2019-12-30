French Montana Claps Back At 50 Cent For Mocking His Hospital Stay & New Bugatti: ‘U A Dinosaur’

French Montana had some harsh words for 50 Cent after the rapper tried mocking his recent hospital stay and new ‘$2 million’ Bugatti.

After French Montana, 35, left the ICU, he bought himself an expensive new Bugatti and took to Instagram to show it off on Dec. 29, but not everyone was impressed. 50 Cent, for example, ragged on French and made fun of him for both his recent hospital stay and his new ride, which he claims is “old”. Alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed with stuffed animals, 50 Cent wrote on Instagram, “I’m in the hospital so sick of n***as, 😆that’s a 2010 Veyron man, 👀you shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone 🤦‍♂️it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bulls*** back on that truck. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife”. 50 Cent, 44, is, of course, saying this because he just bought a 2020 Bugatti Chiron for a reported $3 million, according to Urban Islandz.

Some of 50’s followers thought the rapper’s diss was hilarious, but French didn’t feel the same way. In fact, he commented on 50 Cent’s Instagram post with the following message: “If you don’t take your jean shorts with ashy knees, and the two tone du rag back to Connecticut to that hunted house ! That u had to drive 2 hours there and back everyday from ny with yo Christmas in Alaska cold ass hating on a young n***a that’s a 2 million Dolla Buggatti with no miles collectors item ! Boi u a dinosaur lol”.

Then, Fat Joe chimed in and said, “Hey can’t we just all get along 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”, and we wondered the same thing. It’s the holiday season, for crying out loud!