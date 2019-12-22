See Pic
Steph & Ayesha Curry Get Into The Holiday Spirit By Dressing As The Grinch & Cindy Lou Who

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, smiles as he rides a bus with his daughter Riley, and wife Ayesha during a parade and rally for winning the NBA basketball championship in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

It’s not easy being green unless your Steph Curry! The basketball star and wife Ayesha get into character with spot-on Grinch and Cindy Lou Who costumes.

Watch out! The Grinch is on the loose…and putting the moves on Cindy Lou Who! Steph, 30, and Ayesha Curry,  are complete Christmas couple goals in their insanely accurate Grinch and Cindy Lou Who costumes. On Dec. 20, the celebrity cook shared a cheeky post on her Insta story (SEE FOOTAGE HERE) of her and Steph posing together in their costumed get-ups. The basketball star is holding up Ayesha’s leg while she attempts to give him a smooch on the cheek. After some initial laughing, Ayesha jokingly, with a touch seductiveness, tells the camera, “Cindy Lou is eighteen!” The post also shows the couple’s adorable dog Reza, who joined them for the photo-op in his Santa hat and was, of course, the best pup. The story post also featured the hashtag, “#ripeandready,” referring to the event that The Currys were all dressed up for” the 7th annual Christmas With The Curry’s.

Fans could get a better look at the impressive movie makeup that went into the costuming on their Instagram pages. Ayesha, who honestly looked like she could fit right in Whoville, made a post captioned, “Another year in the books! We couldn’t be happier to give back to the community during this holiday season. Thank you to @googlenest with their Google Assistant for being apart of this special day!” In his post, Steph said, “Christmas with the Currys! the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Max (aka Rez). Thanks to everyone on the team that helped bring the 7th version to life. More to come @eatlearnplay.”

Even though he was dressed as the Grinch, Steph definitely put a smile on the kids’ faces as he danced around and sang at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California. The couple surprised 500 plus families and 2,000 plus Oakland residents with food, games, and books inspired by the couples Eat Learn Play foundation. One of the foundation’s main focuses is “unlocking the amazing potential of every child by fighting to end childhood hunger and ensuring children have access to nutritious food,” which during the holidays can be a difficult thing for many families. But hopefully with the help of the Currys that struggle can be eased for many in the Oakland area.

It’s safe to say that Steph and Ayesha have one of the most loving relationships in the public eye. Prime example being Ayesha’s Instagram which is full of photos of their family, capturing the sweet and silly moments from their lives. Clearly, she and Steph are obsessed with their kids! They even proved this in ink, since the parents got matching geometric tattoos that represented their three children.

Fans of the family are excited to see what else they have planned for this holiday season and hope to catch a peek into what the New Year will bring their way!