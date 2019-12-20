‘RHOC’: Shannon Beador Reveals Why She Feels Emily Simpson Has ‘Bullied’ The Tres Amigas

Shannon Beador doesn’t look to have a lot of love for her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ costar Emily Simpson who she blasted in a shocking EXCLUSIVE with HollywoodLife!

Two RHOC cast members that have never really seen eye to eye with one another are Shannon Beador, 55, and Emily Simpson, 43. They have never been able to get along the way Shannon does with her Tres Amigas Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Tamra Judge, 52, although those three have had a checkered history with one another as well. The back and forth between the women continued recently when Emily age shamed the three of them both on and off the show. The rookie-turned-vet got an extra dig in at the “OG of the OC” after Vicki flipped out about her nasty words on Twitter. “And I said ‘senior citizen’ … McDonalds and Arby’s offer ‘senior discounts’ for 55 and older,” she wrote before making the diss that much worse by adding, “So enjoy your roast beef sandwich.”

Shannon revealed her feelings about Emily’s comments and much more in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on December 19. “She just can’t stop talking,” the mother-of-three said after being asked about Emily’s harmful words. “She just can’t stop talking about this. I really don’t know what to say. She says that she feels bullied and attacked all the time. I feel like that’s what she’s doing.”

She continued, “I choose to take the higher road. I don’t get involved in the social media wars and all that kind of thing. I think it’s silly and I don’t have that kind of time.” Her cast members think the opposite when it comes to their online nastiness. Kelly Dodd, 43, another nemesis of the Tres Amigas, got into it big time with Tamra earlier this week over accusations of the latter not graduating high school and her company Cut Fitness being on Groupon.

It’s not all stress for the QVC personality. “I’m just excited,” she told HL about her upcoming Christmas plans. “The reunion of the show aired, the first part aired last night and they’re doing the other two in the next week or so. So I’m excited to finally have some free time and not do anything, so we’re just going to stay home.”

Shannon has also been working with a fabulous company called INNOVO and explained to us why it works so well for her. “Well, I have suffered since the birth of my first child from stress urinary incontinence. And so I don’t like to, I like to do things the most natural way possible. So INNOVO offers a noninvasive method to finally get rid of the problem. And it’s a pair of shorts that you wear 30 minutes, five days a week, and it delivers contractions to the pelvic floor. It strengthens the pelvic floor. So over a 12 week period you can become leak free.”