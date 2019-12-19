Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Gushes About Her In Sweet Birthday Message After Ending Feud

Nathan Griffith’s present to Jenelle Evans on her 28th birthday was a glowing review about the ‘changes’ he’s witnessed in his ex, following her split from David Eason.

Nathan Griffith, 32, has extended yet another olive branch to Jenelle Evans, 28, after years of feuding between the exes and parents of Kaiser, 5. For Jenelle’s 28th birthday on Dec. 19, Nathan took to Twitter and had more than “Happy Birthday” to say to the Teen Mom 2 star. “I know the critics will criticize and I know the ‘hatters’ aka haters will hate but this is honestly the first time in a while that I’ve seen @PBandJenelley_1 make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking,” Nathan wrote. The compliments didn’t end there, because he added, “I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Jenelle appreciated the birthday wishes, because she shared a photo of Nathan and their son to Instagram, along with the hashtag #LinkInBio — AKA, a call for fans to read an article about her ex’s sweet tweet. The MTV star also observed these same changes that Nathan gushed about, which she revealed in a birthday shout-out to herself on Instagram. “Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person,” read the quote from singer Gerard Way under a portrait of the mother of three.

After a summer spent fighting for custody of their five-year-old son, Nathan revealed that he and Jenelle finally came to a truce on Nov. 21! It wasn’t a coincidence that his announcement came not long after Jenelle split from her husband David Eason, 31, and revealed on Oct. 31 that she (along with Jenelle’s kids) moved off the North Carolina ranch that Jenelle and David shared. Nathan appeared to throw not-so-subtle shade at David in his tweets. “It’s sad how bitter people deflect negative attention to cover up their own insecurities. Hoping to justify their actions by the finding comfort in the approval of others,” Nathan wrote in the first tweet, followed by a second message that read, “But… ‘big guy’ at the end of the day you still have to look in the mirror, take responsibility for your actions and find that approval within yourself.”

In his third tweet, Nathan revealed the good news: “I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1 [Jenelle]. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with.” Jenelle was on the same page, because she replied, “Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately.”

Jenelle really is living a new life. Following months of custody battles and controversies after David confessed to shooting and killing her dog in May of 2019, Jenelle is adjusting to life without her estranged husband by her side. She reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against David in the beginning of November, and took a seven-week break from Instagram until her birthday on Thursday.