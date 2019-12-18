‘Botched’ Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals If Wife Heather Will Ever Return To ‘RHOC’ With Kelly Dodd

Dr. Terry Dubrow spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and answered our most pressing question: is Kelly Dodd the reason his wife, Heather, has yet to make a comeback on ‘RHOC’?

Heather Dubrow, 50, took her leave from The Real Housewives of Orange County after Season 16 wrapped in 2016, and fans have wondered if her bad blood with Kelly Dodd, 44, is keeping her from returning to the Bravo show. HollywoodLife asked Heather’s husband Dr. Terry Dubrow, 61, if this is the case while he promoted Season 6 of Botched in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I mean, if Kelly’s still on, I don’t know. I just don’t know. I really, really don’t know,” the plastic surgeon told us. Dr. Terry even confessed that Real Housewives is “not a topic of conversation” in their household.

Heather’s rivalry with Kelly aside, Dr. Terry told us, “Heather’s got so many things going on that I can’t imagine she would [return to the show.]” However, the E! star made it clear that he didn’t know why his wife hasn’t returned to RHOC. As for whether or not she’d be open to holding an orange again at ANY point, Dr. Terry was unsure about that as well. He did, however, know that his wife left the Bravo series with good memories — something Heather will refer to if she entertains the idea of becoming a cast member again.

“Heather’s pretty authentic. And I think that she felt that she had real relationships with the girls on the show, that were interesting and potentially inspiring, and made sense. Maybe [she’ll return at some point],” Dr. Terry revealed to HollywoodLife. She does have a deal-breaker, though. “If she felt that it was going to be inauthentic, and she doesn’t necessarily connect with some of the girls that were on the show, I think she probably wouldn’t [return],” Dr. Terry explained, before adding, “But that’s a better question for Heather.”

Heather herself admitted she’d more likely join RHOBH again if Kelly was out of the equation. “Yeah,” she simply said with a smirk when presented the question, during a recording of her podcast Heather Dubrow’s World with Tamra Judge (another one of Kelly’s rivals) in June of 2019, according to Entertainment Tonight. Heather and Kelly regularly feuded throughout Season 11, which was the only season the ladies starred in together — Heather left immediately afterwards!