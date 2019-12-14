Megyn Kelly Reveals 6-Year-Old Son Thinks Charlize Theron In ‘Bombshell’ Pic Is Her Twin

Megyn Kelly may have had some explaining to do after her son saw a photo of Charlize Theron playing her in ‘Bombshell’ where they look like twins.

Seeing double? That might have been the case for Megyn Kelly‘s son Thatcher when he stared at a poster for the movie Bombshell that stars Charlize Theron, 44, as the American journalist. Megyn explained the situation in an Instagram pic of her little one gazing at the photo that came with one heck of a caption. “My husband @dougbrunt and I recently took our three kids to see the movie Frozen 2,” she began. “As we walked into the theatre, our 6-year-old stopped at this poster promoting another movie hitting the big screen. The ad confused him because it appears to show a picture of me.” Charlize looked practically unrecognizable as Megyn when the trailer for the film was released back in August.

Bombshell centers around a group of women, Megyn included, who take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. The movie costars Nicole Kidman, 52, as former FOX commentator Gretchen Carlson, 53, and Margot Robbie, 29, as the fictional character Kayla Pospisil. Megyn went into great detail about her feelings towards the film after discussing her son’s awkward moment.

“While the movie Bombshell is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film,” Megyn revealed. “I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made.”

She continued, “Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it. Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal. My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story.”

Megyn ended the post with a major tease, writing “As for my thoughts about the film, I’ll have more soon.” Bombshell has done wonderfully so far during award show season as the film just picked up two Golden Globes nods for Charlize and Margot in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role categories, respectively.