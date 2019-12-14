Blake Shelton PDAs With Gwen Stefani Watching Her Grown-Up Son Kingston, 13, At Soccer Practice

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were so adorable as they stepped out for her son’s soccer tryouts in LA! Kingston was looking so grown up as he nearly towered over his gorgeous mom.

Blake Shelton, 43, and Gwen Stefani, 50, just can’t keep their hands off each other! The sexy couple were spotted watching her 13-year-old son Kingston Rossdale‘s soccer practice in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 14 and looked like a teen couple packing on the PDA! Gwen had her arm snugly around her man during the outing, and she could also be seen running her hands through his salt-n-pepper hair — seriously, can these two just get engaged already? At one point, Gwen was also spotted rocking Blake’s trucker hat proving she’s really a country girl at heart!

Fashion queen Gwen didn’t disappoint for the family date in a boho look that looked straight off the runway. The mom-of-three wore a red sherpa-lined jacket with a Japanese-inspired floral print, perfectly matching her signature red lipstick. She stayed cozy in a beige oversized crewneck and cropped jeans, and kept the ’70s vibes going with a suede fringe bag and belt! Gwen finished her cute look with a luxe pair of Gucci slip-on sneakers, perfectly practical for a day at the soccer field.

Blake, meanwhile, kept things simple with his go-to jeans, short-sleeve navy button down and trucker hat as he relaxed on the bleachers and watched the game.

Gwen looked every bit like the hands-on soccer mom at the soccer tryouts, as she hit the field with a clipboard amid the busy crowd of parents and kids. At one point, Kingston appeared to be reading the printed sheet, which likely showed information about the day’s events. The 13-year-old looked more grown up than ever in the photos, and appeared to be pretty much the same height as his 5’6″ mom! After the tryouts, the teen was all-smiles as he walked next to Gwen, while Blake trailed behind on a phone call.

While Blake has yet to pop the question to Gwen, we’re definitely hoping an engagement could happen over the holidays! Ring aside, the pair seem more serious than ever after moving in together — her kids Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, included. Blake has reportedly taken on the role of being a “second father figure” to her kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, and based on their Thanksgiving videos, the kids have definitely welcomed him with open arms.