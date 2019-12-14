See Pics
Hollywood Life

Blake Shelton PDAs With Gwen Stefani Watching Her Grown-Up Son Kingston, 13, At Soccer Practice

Gwen Stefani, Kingston Rossdale & Blake Shelton
BACKGRID
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'Gwen Stefani: Just A Girl' Las Vegas residency opening night, USA - 27 Jun 2018
Los Angeles, CA - Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton take Gwen's son Kingston to football tryouts on Saturday. Gwen signs her son up and watches as he tries out. Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kingston Rossdale BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton watches whip Kingston participate in football practice in Los Angeles. 14 Dec 2019 Pictured: Gwen Stafeni & Blake Shelton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA568587_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton take Gwen's son Kingston to football tryouts on Saturday. Gwen signs her son up and watches as he tries out. Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Kingston Rossdale BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were so adorable as they stepped out for her son’s soccer tryouts in LA! Kingston was looking so grown up as he nearly towered over his gorgeous mom.

Blake Shelton, 43, and Gwen Stefani, 50, just can’t keep their hands off each other! The sexy couple were spotted watching her 13-year-old son Kingston Rossdale‘s soccer practice in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 14 and looked like a teen couple packing on the PDA! Gwen had her arm snugly around her man during the outing, and she could also be seen running her hands through his salt-n-pepper hair — seriously, can these two just get engaged already? At one point, Gwen was also spotted rocking Blake’s trucker hat proving she’s really a country girl at heart!

Fashion queen Gwen didn’t disappoint for the family date in a boho look that looked straight off the runway. The mom-of-three wore a red sherpa-lined jacket with a Japanese-inspired floral print, perfectly matching her signature red lipstick. She stayed cozy in a beige oversized crewneck and cropped jeans, and kept the ’70s vibes going with a suede fringe bag and belt! Gwen finished her cute look with a luxe pair of Gucci slip-on sneakers, perfectly practical for a day at the soccer field.

Blake, meanwhile, kept things simple with his go-to jeans, short-sleeve navy button down and trucker hat as he relaxed on the bleachers and watched the game.

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani sweetly runs her hand through BF Blake Shelton’s hair as they watch her 13-year-old son’s soccer tryouts! (MEGA)

Gwen looked every bit like the hands-on soccer mom at the soccer tryouts, as she hit the field with a clipboard amid the busy crowd of parents and kids. At one point, Kingston appeared to be reading the printed sheet, which likely showed information about the day’s events. The 13-year-old looked more grown up than ever in the photos, and appeared to be pretty much the same height as his 5’6″ mom! After the tryouts, the teen was all-smiles as he walked next to Gwen, while Blake trailed behind on a phone call.

Gwen Stefani & Kingston Rossdale
Gwen Stefani takes on the role of soccer mom at 13-year-old Kingston’s tryouts. (BACKGRID)

While Blake has yet to pop the question to Gwen, we’re definitely hoping an engagement could happen over the holidays! Ring aside, the pair seem more serious than ever after moving in together — her kids Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, included. Blake has reportedly taken on the role of being a “second father figure” to her kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, and based on their Thanksgiving videos, the kids have definitely welcomed him with open arms.