Gwen Stefani Shows Love To Blake Shelton With ‘Okie’ Hat While Attending Son’s Football Game

Gwen Stefani is so proud of boyfriend Blake Shelton that she’s repping for his home state. She showed her love via fashion, wearing a hat that read ‘Okie’ to her eldest son’s football game.

Even when Blake Shelton isn’t around, he’s always on girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s mind. The stunning 50-year-old donned a black and grey baseball cap with the word “Okie” on the front in big letters while watching her eldest son Kingston play football on Oct. 27. Her 43-year-old beau is a native of the Sooner State and has both a large ranch and a lakefront vacation home in Oklahoma. Since the couple began dating almost four years ago, Gwen and her three sons have made numerous trips to Oklahoma where her boys are able to ride ATV’s and play outside all day. The pair has even made a family tradition of having Thanksgivings at his Tishomingo, OK ranch.

While her hat was all country, and so was her choice in footwear. Gwen donned a pair of yellow and white cowgirl ankle boots with a tiny spiked heel. She matched them with a $5,000 Valentino tie-dyed jacket and grey leggings. As usual her makeup was completely flawless and she ditched her signature red lip for a nude shade. Gwen wore her long blonde hair down with a slight curl at the end.

Gwen’s 13-year-old son Kingston was seen wearing a Rams jersey for his football team. It appears it’s a non-contact league as he wasn’t wearing any padding and had knee-high socks rising from his black cleats. His 11-year-old brother Zuma was there to cheer him on as were his grandparents, as Gwen’s mom and dad Patti and Dennis Stefani were seated next to her in the stands. At one point Gwen was seen munching on popcorn while watching the action on the field.

Blake and Gwen are coming up on four years officially as a couple. The fellow The Voice judges were first spotted holding hands at a Halloween party in 2015, after bonding over their summer divorces that year. Then on Nov. 4, 2015, the pair hit up after parties at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, openly holding hands for photographers and confirming to the world that they were a new couple.