‘Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Wants 2nd Wedding To Be ‘More Intimate’ & Won’t Invite Co-Stars

Second time’s a charm? Angelina Pivarnick’s going through with planning a 2nd wedding after her ‘Jersey Shore’ costars roasted her during a speech at her Nov. 20 reception. And, they’re not on the guest list. Here’s what we know about her 2nd ‘I do’.

Angelina Pivarnick won’t make the same mistake twice. As HollywoodLife previously reported, the Jersey Shore star, 33, is planning a followup wedding ceremony after her November 20 nuptials didn’t go as planned. During her wedding reception Angelina’s MTV costars Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who served as bridesmaids, ended up mocking her during their speech. — Something that didn’t sit well with Angelina, who ended up storming out of the New Jersey venue, a source previously shared.

“Angelina is not planning on inviting any of the girls from ‘Jersey Shore’ to her second ceremony,” a source close to the reality star tells us, exclusively, adding that Angelina’s second nuptials “will be more of a family celebration.” However, one Jersey Shore star might make the guest list, with the insider admitting, “She may invite Pauly D because she’s really close to him.”

This time around, Angelina wants a tighter circle of loved ones to celebrate her marriage to Chris Larangeira. “Her sister and family were so angry over the speech fiasco and they want to do something as a family again for Angelina,” the source says. “It won’t be a big blowout and will be more intimate and lovely.”

As for when the second “I dos” will take place? — “Angelina doesn’t quite have a date set to celebrate her wedding again,” the insider reveals, noting that she’s been busy looking at different wedding venues.

“Angelina prefer not to pay and is trying to find a way to get it for free if she can. She just bought a new home in New Jersey and her husband works really hard,” the source explains. “She officially quit her job as an EMT and is now making better money with the show. But, she’s trying to be smart and save and doesn’t want to spend all of her money on a second wedding.”

Angelina and Chris tied the knot just before Thanksgiving on November 21 at the popular Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. In addition to the ladies of Jersey Shore, Angelina’s male co-stars Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were also present at the ceremony. She wore an off-the-shoulder white lace dress by Castle Couture.