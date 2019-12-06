HollywoodLife is debuting an EXCLUSIVE first look at the Disney Channel special ‘Holidays Unwrapped’ hosted by ‘Raven’s Home’ star Raven-Symoné. The special will be full of fun and festive performances.

“The holidays mean family, it means friends, it means coming together and celebrating what’s happened over the year. When families watch this special, they’re going to be seeing lots of Disney Channel familiar faces sing their favorite Christmas songs, celebrate the holidays together,” Raven-Symoné says in our EXCLUSIVE video of the Holidays Unwrapped special. Holidays Unwrapped, a Disney Channel Music Event and hosted by Raven, will premiere Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The holiday special features performances by Raven, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, and Kylie Cantrall.

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables star Kylie will be performing “Favorite Things” and she reveals that she put her own spin on the classic. Navia will be singing “High Hopes” with her Raven’s Home co-stars Issac and Sky. Raven is performing “What Christmas Means To Me” and she teases that it’s a “fun extravaganza of dance, a little bit of acting, and lots of love and affection about the holidays.” This special is just the thing to get us all into the holiday spirit!

The special will also feature the television premiere of the Descendants 3 music video “Audrey’s Christmas Rewind.” Additional Raven’s Home stars Anneliese van der Pol and Jason Maybaum, along with the cast of BUNK’D, will also be making appearances.

The stars reveal their favorite Christmas traditions which include spending time with family, putting ornaments on the Christmas tree, singing songs, and eating good food. Raven reveals that her favorite holiday mean is her grandmother’s dressing. Navia loves the sweet potatoes that her mother makes. Kylie is all about the egg nog during the holidays. “It’s not a meal but I love hot chocolate with the little marshmallows. It’s my favorite thing,” Sky says in our EXCLUSIVE video.