Gigi Hadid Slays Chanel Runway In Cropped Blazer With Nothing Underneath & More Stars At Show

Gigi Hadid slayed the catwalk at the Chanel Metiers D’Art show in Paris on Dec. 4 in a tweed skirt suit, choosing to go topless underneath her blazer!

Some of our favorite supermodels walked in the Chanel Metiers D’Art show in Paris on December 4, including Gigi Hadid, 24, and Kaia Gerber, 18. Gigi looked absolutely amazing when she strutted down the runway in a black tweed suit with metallic silver details, featuring a cropped blazer, which she chose to go completely braless under, revealing her insanely toned abs. She paired the jacket with a high-waisted matching pencil skirt which ended just below her knees. Gigi’s toned torso was the center of attention in this ensemble and she accentuated it with a bunch of layered chunky necklaces. A pair of black pointed-toe pumps with bows around the ankles completed her sexy look.

Kaia looked just as gorgeous when she hit the runway in a semi-sheer white T-shirt tucked into a high-waisted mini skirt. Kaia also chose to go completely braless under her top and her skirt was also sheer, featuring black Chanel symbols and logos. Kaia’s long lean legs were on full display in this ensemble and she accessorized with layered necklaces, a thick black poofy headband, and gold pointed heels.

Aside from the models on the runway, some of our fave celebrities were in attendance including Kristen Stewart, 29, and Lily-Rose Depp, 20. Kristen looked unbelievably sexy when she rocked a long-sleeve sheer black button-down blouse tucked into a pair of high-waisted, skintight black booty shorts. Instead of rocking bare legs, KStew threw on a pair of sheer black tights and topped her look off with pointed black booties and tons of layered bracelets and necklaces.

Lily looked adorable in her ensemble which featured a high-waisted poofy pleated white mini skirt. She styled the short skirt with a black off-the-shoulder tulle ruffled crop top and added sheer tights and patent leather black pumps.