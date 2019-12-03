Khloe Kardashian ‘Blindsided’ By Caitlyn Jenner’s Claim That They Don’t Talk: She’s ‘Confused’

Khloe Kardashian is shocked over Caitlyn Jenner admitting that they haven’t been in touch for ‘five, six years’ during a discussion with her castmates on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, doesn’t understand Caitlyn Jenner‘s comments about their relationship, or lack thereof, during a recent episode of the British reality series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star disputes the claim that she hasn’t spoken to her former stepfather in “five, six years” like Caitlyn said on the show, and in fact, is very confused about it all, according to sources at TMZ. Caitlyn was discussing her family with her castmates on the show when she opened up about Khloe and explained that they stopped talking after she came out as transgender, but since she came out in 2015, the “five, six years” remark doesn’t quite add up.

Sources also told TMZ that Khloe was nothing but supportive during Caitlyn’s transition and the only reason things got tense between them was because she didn’t appreciate when Caitlyn called out Kris Jenner, 64, in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which was released in 2017. In the book, the former husband of Kris claimed she knew she was having gender issues when they were married even though Kris insisted she was shocked when she announced she was transgender.

Khloe is also confused over Caitlyn’s claims because she was there for her when she accepted her ESPY award for her courage in 2015 and believes they have been pleasant to each other at family parties and get-togethers, TMZ further reported. Khloe also believes things have been getting better between them and even sent her a huge bouquet of roses for her 70th birthday.

We’re not sure if Caitlyn will be revealing any more shocking feelings about her family members on I’m a Celebrity in the future, but from the looks of the situation with Khloe, her words do have the potential to cause more tension than there already is!