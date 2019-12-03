Gotham Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Wilde & More

Some of our fave stars arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 Gotham Film Awards & everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Olivia Wilde looked drop-dead-gorgeous!

The red carpet at IFP’s 29th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards was jam-packed with some seriously gorgeous outfits and we rounded up the best dressed stars at the event which took place at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC on Monday, Dec. 2. Jennifer Lopez, 50, looked absolutely stunning when she wore a totally sheer black Ralph & Russo dress which was completely covered in feathers. The sheer midi dress hugged her toned figure perfectly, while the neckline was off-the-shoulder and featured one chiffon strap. The rest of the dress showed off her bare legs underneath as the frock was covered in silver metallic beading. She topped her look off with black platform ankle-strap sandals and a gorgeous updo which featured her hair slicked back with a curled bun atop her head.

Olivia Wilde, 35, was also in attendance looking like a gorgeous bride in her long white Miu Miu gown. The billowy gown was gorgeous and even though it didn’t have any shape, Olivia still managed to pull it off. The gown has sheer long sleeves while the bodice was covered in intricate lace details. The actress topped her look off with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Nude Patent Leather ‘BETTY’ Platform Sandals.

Lili Reinhart, 23, looked fabulous when she arrived in a sexy little black Miu Miu mini dress. The fitted frock showed off her tiny figure while the hem was scalloped, showing off her long, toned legs. The best part of the frock was the neckline which was made up of three straps covered in crystals. Around her neck was a choker also covered in jewels and fastened with a black bow. She topped her look off with a super curly updo and a pair of strappy black heels.

Keke Palmer, 26, also opted for feathers when she donned a beautiful black strapless Khyeli AW18 Haute Couture gown. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and was covered in tiers of feathers, while the hemline was short in the front and super long in the back, flowing into a cascading train.

There were so many gorgeous looks at the 2019 Gotham Awards and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!