Wendy Williams Shades Olivia Jade For YouTube Return After Admissions Scandal: ‘Too Soon, Little Girl’

Olivia Jade returned to YouTube for the first time since her parents were charged in the college admissions scandal, but Wendy Williams said the ‘privileged’ ‘entitled’ girl should just ‘go away.’

“Lori Loughlin’s entitled and stupid daughter broke her silence for the first time since the college admissions scandal,” Wendy Williams, 55, said during the “Hot Topics” segment of the Dec. 2 Wendy Williams Show. Clearly, she wasn’t impressed that Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, returned to YouTube nearly none months after her parents, Lori, 55, and Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were indicted on charges related to the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal. “I don’t mean to call her stupid, I just don’t care,” said Wendy. “Lock the mother up, daughter go away, and Mossimo, continue sewing those clothes.”

“She posted a video for the first time since the scandal,” said Wendy of the Dec. 1 video, titled “hi again,” that Olivia posted to her channel. “They say she lost a lot of sponsorship [on YouTube], but she’ll get them back — Privilege.” Wendy’s audience shared her disinterest in the plight of this young girl (“What are you supposed to say?”), and she couldn’t muster up that much sympathy for Olivia. “20 is old enough to understand that your parents rigged the system.

“Your mom’s going to jail,” added Wendy, before suggesting that maybe Olivia should just log off from YouTube for the rest of the decade. “I wasn’t stupid at 20, I mean I was stupid, but not stupid enough to know if my parents are crooks. I think that she should just go to college, study something and become something and let us all forget about it. You know what, in 5 years you’re forgiven, but you waited 9 months too soon little girl, too soon.”

wendy williams called out olivia jade's white privilege pic.twitter.com/ngZSSd47PT — Normani's Payroll (@normanispayroll) December 2, 2019

In the two-minute video, Olivia said she was legally not allowed to speak on the case surrounding her parents. She said she debated whether or not to come back to YouTube, but she “really, really missed it. I genuinely miss filming, and I feel like a huge part of me is not the same because this is something that I’m really passionate about and something I really like to do. … I’m really excited to start filming again and start uploading again.” At one point, she got choked up and admitted to being “terrified to make this video and come back, I know I want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction.”

Olivia’s return to YouTube comes on the heels of her parents pleading not guilty to a third charge related to their alleged involvement in the college admissions cam. Lori and Mossimo were charged with one count of bribery. Prosecutors allege that the two bribed University of Southern California employees to get their daughters – Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli – admitted to the school as athletes. The indictment does not allege any new criminal behavior and is based on the same scheme prosecutors alleged in March. Previously, Lori and Mossimo pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Isabella and Olivia have not been charged with the scandal, and they’re no longer enrolled at USC.