Shawn Mendes Wears Nothing But Underwear To Greet Fans From Hotel Balcony — See Pic

Bearing it all — almost! Shawn Mendes was spotted waving to fans from the balcony of his hotel Fasano in Rio de Janerio donned in nothing but his underwear!

No bathrobes for Shawn Mendes, 21! The singer was spotted on Dec. 1 waving to his fans from his hotel balcony in nothing but his underwear. The “If I Can’t Have You” singer sported some disheveled hair while looking beyond his balcony to his adoring fans below. As he greeted his admirers, Shawn also gave a coy smirk before waving at the onlookers who couldn’t help but notice Shawn was only sporting his underwear!

Of course, Shawn is in good company when it comes to greeting fans in his skivvies. In October 2016, Justin Bieber pulled a similar stunt, as he ran out into the 45 degree Fahrenheit weather in Scotland! The “Sorry” singer ran along the grounds of the home he rented in Perth and Kinross, Scotland, while only sporting his white Calvin Klein shorts and nothing else. Thankfully, Shawn can rest easy knowing he isn’t the only one to make the brave move.

However, Shawn is familiar to showing off some skin. The singer went sleeveless for his sultry performance of “Señorita” during the Nov. 24 American Music Awards with his collaborator and real life girlfriend Camila Cabello, 22. The duo, who often show off their PDA, couldn’t keep their hands off of one another, that is, until the very end of the song. To close out their performance, Shawn and Camila’s faces became so close, they practically looked like they were going to go in for a kiss! But it was just a tease, and the pair earned overwhelming applause for their live rendition of the song prior to winning the award for Collaboration of the Year.

Whether he is performing or simply hanging out on his balcony, fans go crazy for Shawn. The singer is often spotted out with his lady, Camila, but this time, fans were treated to a glimpse of Shawn wearing nothing but his skivvies!