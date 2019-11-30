Nicole Scherzinger & The Pussycat Dolls Debut Brand New Song ‘React’ In Super Sexy Reunion Performance

They’re back! The Pussycat Dolls reunited for the first time in years to give a show stopping performance during the finale of the ‘U.K. X Factor: Celebrity’ on Nov. 30 — and debuted their brand new song!

What a show! The Pussycat Dolls reunited for an incredible performance of their hits during the Nov. 30 finale of U.K. X Factor: Celebrity and fans were all about it. Five of the original six group members, including Nicole Scherzinger, 41, Ashley Roberts, 38, Kimberly Wyatt, 37, Jessica Sutta, 37 and Carmit Bachar, 45 hit the stage for their very first performance together since their 2010 hiatus. Melody Thornton, 35, is not returning to the group for the reunion and the group’s creator Robin Antin recently told The Sun that “it wasn’t right” for the singer “at this time.”

The ladies opened the fire performance with their Middle Eastern-inspired 2005 tune “Buttons” appropriately dancing in front of screens displaying a blazing fire. Nicole and the ladies looked absolutely incredible in revealing mesh outfits and latex leather boots, showing off their insanely fit bodies. They then transitioned into their 2009 bop “When I Grow Up,” just before slaying their career defining hit “Don’t Cha.” The burlesque-inspired group have always been known for their insane dance moves, and they certainly didn’t disappointed a decade later! Just when we didn’t think the performance could get any hotter, the women were joined by a group of ripped male dancers amid a nightclub ready laser show.

Rocking an ear-to-ear grin, Simon Cowell, 60, seemed to be loving the performance as the ladies re-created the iconic water scene from the movie Flashdance! The group took the opportunity to debut their catchy new track “React,” and we’re sure it’ll own the music charts just like their previous hits! The group aren’t just reuniting for a one-time performance, either: they’ve also announced they’re hitting the road for a tour kicking off in Dublin, Ireland in April 2020! Though they’ve only confirmed nine dates in the United Kingdom, we’re definitely hoping to see them perform back in North America, as well.

The performance was a huge moment for the group and fans couldn’t get enough of seeing the women back on stage. The idea was actually hatched from an unexpected person, as well. While Nicole’s fellow judge, Louis Walsh, was the one to break the news to The Daily Mail, it was the producers of X Factor who approached Nicole with the idea. Nicole “jumped at the chance” to reunite with her fellow band members upon hearing the idea and was so excited by the prospect of the women reuniting on stage.

“I LOVE YOU QUEEN OF EVERYTHING #PCDREUNION,” user @rickdovgalevsky tweeted while @Isabelladsnt wrote “TALENTED, BRILLIANT, INCREDIBLE, AMAZING, SHOWSTOPPING SPECTACULAR, NEVER THE SAME, TOTALLY U.”

TALENTED, BRILLIANT, INCREDIBLE, AMAZING, SHOWSTOPPING SPECTACULAR, NEVER THE SAME, TOTALLY UNIQUE, COMPLETELY NOT EVER BEEN DONE BEFORE… — Isabella #PCDReunion (@Isabelladsnt) November 30, 2019

And it was a huge, emotional moment for the group. Even before the performance, sources teased the show was “going to be their first big performance of the reunion and will be extra special for Nicole because of her role in the show.” During the 2000’s, the Pussycat Dolls were a wildly popular troupe. Their hits included “Buttons,” “Don’t Cha,” and “When I Grow Up,” among many more. It was such a thrilling night that was made even more special with their rousing performance!