While looking back at his impressive body of work, Vin Diesel showed off HIS impressive body by posing shirtless. Though he claimed he had a ‘#dadbod,’ the ‘Fast & Furious’ star still looked incredibly fit.

“After the longest filming shoot of my career with Fast 9… A film I am so immensely proud of,” Vin Diesel, 52, captioned a Nov. 27 Instagram post, one that showed the father of the Fast & Furious franchise without a shirt. While the photo accentuated Vin’s impressive physique, he got a little bit more philosophical in the caption. “Before entering the next character and film project… so much to be excited about… Fast continuation, Xander Cage, Riddick… Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of Witch Hunter and the follow up to Bloodshot.”

“Before all the press that coincides with the release of the various pictures next year, I must take a minute to center,” continued Vin. It seems that while Vin cherished being part of so many film franchises – Guardians of the Galaxy, The Fast & The Furious, XXX – what matters most to him is – you guessed it – family. “To celebrate the wonderful family, I have been blessed with. So grateful for the Holidays. Perfect timing, I might add. Hahaha. #holidayseason #Blessed #Grateful #Dadbod.”

If that’s a #dadbod, then dads everywhere need to step up. Sure, Vin doesn’t have the body of a 33-year-old (the age he was when he first portrayed Riddick in 2000’s Pitch Black), but at age 52, Vin looks amazing. Clearly, he’s putting in the work at the gym so he’ll look great when the ninth Fast & Furious movie hits the big screen. It’s currently scheduled for a May 22, 2020 release date. It won’t be Vin’s only movie coming out that year. He’s also set to bring the Valiant comics character Bloodshot to the big screen.

Not much is known about Fast 9, but Vin hinted that John Cena might follow the footsteps of her fellow WWE icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson by joining the series. “I know this sounds crazy, but every blue moon I feel like Pablo [Paul Walker] up there sends me someone, another soldier for the fight for truth,” Vin said in an April 25 Instagram video. “Today, someone came by that speaks to what Pablo would have brought me.” In walked John Cena, causing Furious fans to freak.

Imagine a movie that had both Vin Diesel, The Rock, and John Cena in it? All Diesel has to do is somehow talk his Guardians co-star, Dave Bautista, into joining the Fast franchise. Dave didn’t seem too eager to get behind the wheel. When a fan suggested that Dave would be the villain to Rock and Cena, he tweeted a shady response. “….Thank you for your consideration. #idratherdogoodfilms.” He also included a sick emoji and a vomiting emoji to drive the point home.