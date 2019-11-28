NCT 127 Makes History As 1st KPop Group To Perform During Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

The nine guys who make up NCT 127 thrilled fans across America, performing during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and becoming the first KPop band to ever do so at the annual event.

What a triumph! NCT 127 may not have the name U.S. recognition of fellow KPop band BTS, but they got a giant boost of publicity by performing on a float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 29. The nine member group thrilled fans aboard the the Brick-Changer float from The LEGO Group, which fortunately was big enough to fit all of the members of the boy band. It’s made up of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark and Haechan. Their name stands for “Neo Culture Technology” and 127 is the longitude of Seoul, South Korea.

NBC is rolling out the red carpet for NCT 127 as the day after the Macy’s Parade — which has aired on the network for decades — the boys will perform at Today Show‘s 2019 Citi Concert Series event on Rockefeller Plaza in NYC! The group excitedly made their big announcement that they’d be performing at the Macy’s Parade via their Twitter on Nov. 1, writing “We’re spending Thanksgiving in NYC! Watch us perform in the @Macys Parade starting at 9AM on NBC #MacysParade#NCT#NCT127.”

The guys are set to really make a splash in the U.S. as they’re scheduled to perform alongside the likes of Halsey, Lizzo, Louis Tomlinson, Normani, and Ally Brooke at POPTOPIA 2019 on Dec. 5. It’s going down at San Jose, CA’s SAP Center and presented by the Bay Area’s popular 99.7 NOW radio station.

Their holiday performance schedule doesn’t stop there, as it’s then on to the Chicago area where NCT 127 will be among the lineup for radio station B96’s “Jingle Bash,” sponsored by Pepsi. This show will go down at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL on December 7. They’ll be performing in a lineup that includes Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Marshmello, Normani, and Lil Tecca. However unlike POPTOPIA, they won’t be the only KPop group in the house as Monsta X is also among the listed performers.