Idina Menzel Dazzles Performing ‘Sleigh Ride’ In Cozy Coat At Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Idina Menzel wowed us all during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a gorgeous performance of the holiday classic ‘Sleigh Ride.’ She looked stunning in a beautiful coat while singing in the chilly NYC weather.

Idina Menzel, 48, got us all into the holiday performance with her gorgeous performance of “Sleigh Ride” during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28. Idina showed off her incredible vocals while standing at the top of the Balsam Hill float. The float was covered in amazing Christmas decorations. The singer kept warm in a light brown coat with fur trim and white hat. She looked like she came straight from Arendelle!

Idina wasn’t the only notable celeb at the parade. Billy Porter, Lea Michele, Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Debbie Gibson, and more stars appeared and performed as well. Ciara performed her hit song “Melanin,” while Celine Dion sang her new song “Imperfections.” Lea, who co-starred alongside Idina on Glee, wowed with her performance of “Christmas in New York” during the parade.

November has been quite the month for Idina. In addition to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Frozen 2 made its highly-anticipated debut on Nov. 22 and Idina returned as the voice of Elsa. Idina performs a number of gorgeous songs in the film, including “Into The Unknown” and “Show Yourself.” The animated Disney movie had the highest opening for an animated film of all time.

Idina’s second Christmas album, Christmas: A Season of Love, was released in Oct. 2019. The album includes epic duets with Billy Porter, Josh Gad, and Ariana Grande. Idina will be performing at three concerts in Dec. 2019 to support her holiday album. On top of that, Idina will be hosting the annual CBS special A Home For The Holidays on Dec. 22. She’ll also be performing new music from her Christmas album. Adam Lambert, Ne-Yo, and Kelly Rowland will perform as well.