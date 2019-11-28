Celine Dion Performs New Hit Song ‘Imperfections’ At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Celion Dion mustered up enough courage (see what we did there?) to stand outside in the freezing cold, so she could perform her new hit song at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC on Nov. 28!

Thanks to Celine Dion, 51, our hearts will go on this Thanksgiving. And that’s because the iconic singer brought her powerhouse vocals to NYC’s 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28, when she performed her new hit song, “Imperfections”, and wowed the crowd. The song is from her new album, Courage, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, so it was amazing to watch Celine perform a song from it at the parade. Dressed in a satin blue gown, with a super high slit in the front, Celine stood behind a microphone and belted out the lyrics to the song. It didn’t appear as though she was at the actual parade — the performance was likely pre-taped — but we still enjoyed watching her do what she does best!

Celine’s new album of the same name (Courage) dropped just two weeks ago, on Nov. 15, and before that, she teased the new project with a video for the powerful title track. The black-and-white clip starts with Celine being primped by a glam squad as she says in French, “We all need courage, in order to face our demons, and lift ourselves up. It’s only then that we truly being to live.” Celine then sings lyrics that seemingly refer to the loss of her beloved late husband, René Angélil. At the end of the song, tears stream down her face as she sings the final line, “Courage, don’t you dare fail me now.”

The parade also featured performances from Natasha Bedingfield, the band Chicago, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Debbie Gibson, and TLC, among others. Relive Celine’s epic performance with the video above!