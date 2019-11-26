News
Wendy Williams Slams Rumors She’s Dating Robyn Crawford: ‘She’s Married & I’m Not A Homewrecker’

Wendy Williams was appalled to read a recent rumor that she struck up a ‘romantic’ relationship with her married friend, Robyn Crawford. The talk show host vehemently denied the dating buzz on her November 26, show and confirmed she only ‘likes the D.”

Wendy Williams is not dating Robyn Crawford. The talk show host was forced to address the latter after she said she read a report “insinuating that something ‘romantical’ is going on” between her and Whitney Houston‘s close friend and confidant. The report surfaces following Robyn’s appearance on her talk show, November 12. In the days after Robyn’s interview on Wendy, the newly single host mentioned that the two had struck up a friendship and even had dinner together.

“I am no lesbian. I like women for friendship. I like men and I like the ‘D,'” Wendy confirmed on her talk show, November 26.

“First of all, I’m not down with that — with all do respect to lesbians. Second of all, Robyn is really married. She’s got kids and I’m not a home-wrecker, OK!”, she continued, noting that she’s “never even been curious,” to explore the same sex. “It’s so complicated being a woman, I just couldn’t imagine two of us in a relationships,” Wendy said.

Robyn was a guest on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her new memoir, A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston, in which she reveals for the first time, that she and Whitney had a physically romantic relationship. The author and fitness trainer resides in New Jersey with her wife, talent agency executive, Lisa Hintelmann. Together, they share two adopted twins — a boy and a girl. Robyn has not addressed the romance report.

Meanwhile, Wendy is single and actively dating, she’s said on her talk show many times beforw. The host filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter Sr. in April, after news that he fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Wendy moved out of the New Jersey home the estranged couple once shared together, along with their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who is currently enrolled in college in Miami. Wendy now lives in an apartment in New York City with her two cats.